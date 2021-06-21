World Music Day 2021: History, significance, what artistes wrote on social media

World Music Day 2021: It is celebrated on June 21 every year. (Source: pixabay)

As the name suggests, World Music Day is held every year on June 21 to promote and celebrate music. People usually celebrate this day with day-long music concerts. In the pandemic, however, celebrations have gone virtual with musicians performing on your screens.

The first all-day music celebration on this day is traced back to Jack Lang, minister of culture of France, and composer Maurice Fleuret, who organised it in Paris. The festival gained international recognition and the day began to be celebrated in nearly 120 countries.

Currently, more than 1,000 cities across the world participate in the celebrations.

Studies have shown how music can boost our physical, mental and emotional health. According to a 2013 study published in the journal Frontiers in Psychology, it also helps create a feeling of cohesion or social connectedness. It brings cultures together, lowers prejudice and boosts empathy.

Music can also help reduce anxiety and the negative effects of pain and aid sleep, according to researchers.

As we celebrate World Music Day this year from our homes, musicians are taking to social media to extend greetings.

“’Life Without Music Is Like A Body Without A Beating Heart…’ #WorldMusicDay,” wrote Adnan Sami.

Tony Kakkar also wished fans.

Sona Mohapatra shared an original song to celebrate the day.

Anup Jalota wrote, “Music is magic and anybody who can create music can be called magicians. Have a very happy #WorldMusicDay everybody.”