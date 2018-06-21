World Music Day 2018: Meet DJ Sameer; visually challenged but has an ear for music

World Music Day 2018: Visually challenged, DJ Sameer didn’t let go of his passion for music. (Source: sameerdas/facebook) World Music Day 2018: Visually challenged, DJ Sameer didn’t let go of his passion for music. (Source: sameerdas/facebook)

Music knows no boundaries and it definitely doesn’t discriminate. For some, it’s the elixir of life, but for Kuljit Das who also goes by the name of DJ Sameer means more than life itself. This self-taught artist who hails from Nagaon, a small town in Assam started his love affair in 2011, when he was about 18-years-old. However, he ”seriously” got involved in DJing in 2014, when he lost his sight after being diagnosed with a rare disease, Retina Pigmentation. Multiple wins in regional and state level DJ wars bear testimony to his musical prowess.

While most people may not push through their misfortunes, the strong-willed Sameer resolved to delve fully into polishing his skills. In 2015, he won the State DJ Championship and in 2016 he participated in a DJ War event held at IIT Guwahati, wherein he was scouted by a talent agency, who signed him to promote his talent of mixing. Here’s a brief glimpse of his brilliant remixes, from Bollywood to techno to hip, that you can shake a leg to at Philtre The Bistro, Gurgaon, this evening.

So, does his disability hinder him from being as good as others? Speaking to indianexpress.com, the 25-year-old said that initially, he did encounter the challenge of manoeuvring a console. But rigorous self-training helped him polish his skills and is now convinced that he is up to any challenge.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd