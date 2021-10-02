scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, October 02, 2021
MUST READ

World’s largest khadi national flag in Leh took 1.5 months to make; details here

The flag has been made by Khadi Dyers and Printers, a flag store in Mumbai

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: October 2, 2021 12:26:22 pm
indian flagWorld's largest khadi national flag has been installed in Leh. (Representational: pixabay)

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, a massive Indian national flag was unveiled in Leh, the capital of Ladakh. It has been deemed the largest khadi national flag in the world.

Completely made with khadi, the size of the flag is 225×150 ft and weighs one tonne. It took almost 1.5 months to be made, said DN Bhatt from Khadi Dyers and Printers, Mumbai, who are the creators of the flag.

“We had to hire additional artists to create the flag. It is extremely heavy. The military came and transported it,” Bhatt told indianexpress.com.

Also Read |Know your fabric: Why ‘freedom’ weave khadi is becoming a millennial pick

The flag was inaugurated by Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur. Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane also present on the occasion.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to buy khadi products to mark Gandhi Jayanti. “Let us buy Khadi products and mark Bapu’s Jayanti with great fervour,” he said during a recent episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’. “Today in the 75th year of independence, we can say with satisfaction that the pride that Khadi had in the freedom movement, today our young generation is giving the same glory to khadi,” he added.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Paris Fashion Week, Paris Fashion Week dates, Paris Fashion Week pictures
The best moments from Paris Fashion Week (in pictures)

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 02: Latest News

Advertisement