World’s largest khadi national flag in Leh took 1.5 months to make; details here

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, a massive Indian national flag was unveiled in Leh, the capital of Ladakh. It has been deemed the largest khadi national flag in the world.

Completely made with khadi, the size of the flag is 225×150 ft and weighs one tonne. It took almost 1.5 months to be made, said DN Bhatt from Khadi Dyers and Printers, Mumbai, who are the creators of the flag.

#WATCH World’s largest Khadi national flag installed in Leh town, inaugurated by Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane also present pic.twitter.com/6lNxp0lM0n — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2021

“We had to hire additional artists to create the flag. It is extremely heavy. The military came and transported it,” Bhatt told indianexpress.com.

The flag was inaugurated by Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur. Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane also present on the occasion.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to buy khadi products to mark Gandhi Jayanti. “Let us buy Khadi products and mark Bapu’s Jayanti with great fervour,” he said during a recent episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’. “Today in the 75th year of independence, we can say with satisfaction that the pride that Khadi had in the freedom movement, today our young generation is giving the same glory to khadi,” he added.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!