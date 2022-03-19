World Happiness Report 2022: Finland grabs the top spot for the fifth time in a row; know where India is

In the 10th edition of the World Happiness Report 2022 this year ahead of the annual International Day of Happiness on March 20, Finland has again topped the list as the happiest country in the world for the fifth time in a row. It was followed by Denmark, Iceland, Switzerland, and the Netherlands.

Published ever since 2012 by United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network, the World Happiness Report is based on two key ideas – happiness or life evaluation measured through opinion surveys, and identifying key elements that determine well-being including levels of GDP, life expectancy, freedom to make life choices, across countries.

As the world enters the third year of the pandemic, the report focused on looking back; looking at how people and countries are doing amid Covid-19 and looking ahead to well-being is likely to evolve in the future.

Are you truly happy? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Are you truly happy? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Using variable weighted average score on a scale of 0-10, the report is tracked over a period of time and further compared with other countries. This year, there were 146 countries ranked.

As has been the analysis, the top three positions in the report went to three Scandinavian nations. While India ranked 139th in last year’s report, this year it jumped three spots to 136.

Afghanistan was ranked as the unhappiest nation, followed by Lebanon, Zimbabwe, Rwanda and Botswana, respectively.

World’s 20 Happiest Countries

Finland

Denmark

Iceland

Switzerland

Netherlands

Luxembourg

Sweden

Norway

Israel

New Zealand

Austria

Australia

Ireland

Germany

Canada

United States

United Kingdom

Czech Republic

Belgium

France

