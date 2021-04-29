scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 29, 2021
Antiperspirant brand launches world’s first deodorant for people with disabilities

The instructions on the packaging are also written in braille for the visually impaired

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 29, 2021 11:40:17 am
deodorant for disabledThe adaptive deodorant comes with a lot of features to suit the needs of people with disabilities. (Source: degreedeodorant.com)

An antiperspirant brand has come up with the world’s first deodorant to cater specifically to people with disabilities.

Deodorants usually come with tight caps and twist and spray functions. But the company Degree, owned by Unilever, wanted to create a product that suited the needs of customers with disabilities, reported Independent.

The packaging of Degree Inclusive reportedly has features that are accessible and easier to use with one hand. It also features a hook design, improved grip placement, and a magnetic cap closure, making it easier to handle for those with limited mobility or sight.

Besides, instructions on the packaging are also written in braille for the visually impaired.

To make the prototype, Degree worked in partnership with Muscular Dystrophy Association and non-profit organisations Open Style Lab and The Lighthouse Chicago. They asked 200 people with a diverse range of disabilities to use the prototype to factor their feedback into any redesigns before the commercial launch.

Also Read |Fashion stylist recreates celebrity magazine covers, features women with disabilities

“As a brand that’s committed to inspiring confidence in everyone to move more, Degree believes no one should be held back from breaking a sweat and enjoying the transformative benefits of movement,” Kathryn Swallow, Global Degree Brand Vice President, was quoted as saying.

“With Degree Inclusive, we hope to inspire bold action across the industry to ensure that people with disabilities have an equal playing field,” she added.

