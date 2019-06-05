This World Environment Day, save your skin from the harmful effects of air pollution

Cleaning and moisturising are not enough to maintain healthy skin. It is equally important to prevent the skin from being exposed to the harsh sun and extreme weather conditions, including the polluted air around us. Nowadays, most skin problems are a result of air pollution, which is why it is important to know exactly how air pollution affects the skin.

The top most layer of the skin has tiny holes that allow the skin to breathe in oxygen. However, the quality of the skin is affected by the undesired poisonous substances present in polluted air.

On World Environment Day today, Pooja Nagdev, cosmetologist and aromatherapist, founder of Inatur, explains the effects of air pollution on skin and also suggests a few remedies. The theme for this year is ‘Beat Air Pollution’.

*Air pollution can cause skin hyperpigmentation, ageing of skin, discoloration, dryness, dullness and the formation of whiteheads, blackheads and acne. Air pollution also causes the pigment-producing cells to go on an overdrive, resulting in dark spots.

*The skin also gets affected by the smog present in the air. The impurities and particulate matter in the air stick to our skin and cause depletion of vitamins. Which is why, one should include vitamins in their diet so that the vitamin levels are maintained.

Ways to protect the skin from air pollution:

*Diffusing pure essential oils such as tea tree, thyme, sage, peppermint, basil, citronella helps clear up the surrounding air, also helping the skin.

*Cleansing should be done regularly and a proper two-step method should be followed to remove the dust and undesired pollutants from the skin. First, one should use a cleansing wipe or make-up remover pad to clean the skin, and then wash with a cleanser to remove any remaining make-up, dirt, grime or pollution particles. Cleansing brushes work better than just using the hands to wash the face.

*It is advised to include foods rich in antioxidants and vitamins such as banana, orange juice and lemon water. Eat a lot of fruits and salad as part of your meals.