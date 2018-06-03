World Environment Day: Plants to beat indoor air pollution

From spider plant to aloe vera, here are 5 plants to beat indoor air pollution. (Source: Getty Images) From spider plant to aloe vera, here are 5 plants to beat indoor air pollution. (Source: Getty Images)

Indoor plants are more than just adding greenery to your home. The help in purifying air in your home. Poor air quality can have both long and short-term effects like respiratory and heart disease, headache, fatigue, eye and throat problems. Hence, instead of taking risk, why not apply a simple way and opt to keep air-purifying plants at your home.

People spend a lot of their time indoors and pollution can be created through any form — from furnishings, household cleaning products, inadequate ventilation, the release of volatile gases, dusdt, tobacco smoke, synthetic fragrances, deodorants, insecticides and pet danders.

An easy solution for improving indoor air quality are plants — these are inexpensive and very effective. Hence, on this World Environment Day, which will be observed on June 5, let’s a take a look at five indoor plants to bring that freshness to your home.

Chrysanthemum

Also known as Garden Mums, this air-purifying plant helps in removing toxic pollution like ammonia, formaldehyde, benzene, and xylene. They are inexpensive and can be found at garden stores.

Chrysanthemum. (Source: Getty Images) Chrysanthemum. (Source: Getty Images)

Spider plant

Spider plants are very easy to grow, you just need to place them under direct sunlight and put medium amount of water. This plants also help in removing pollutants like formaldehyde, ammonia, toulene and xylene.

Spider Plant. (Source: Getty Images) Spider Plant. (Source: Getty Images)

Weeping fig

Also known as Ficus tree, this plant that can grow up to two to 10 feet tall. Plus, they are low-maintenance, you just need to water them frequently and keep under indirect sunlight. It helps in removing benzene, formaldehyde, and xylene.

Weeping fig. (Source: Getty Images) Weeping fig. (Source: Getty Images)

Peace Lily

Peace lily are beautiful evergreen plants that have some major air-cleaning abilities. This plants should never be placed under direct sunlight and require little water. It helps remove air-borne volatile organic compounds including ammonia, benzene and formaldehyde.

White lily plant. (Source: Getty Images) White lily plant. (Source: Getty Images)

Aloe Vera

This plants are easy grow and loves the sun. Although aloe veras are more popular for its numerous health benefits, it further helps get rid of formaldehyde and benzene that are the byproduct of chemical-based cleaners in your home.

(Source: Getty Images) (Source: Getty Images)

