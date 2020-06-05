World Environment Day: Lifestyle changes to pledge on this day

On the occasion of World Environment Day, here is a list of some lifestyle changes that will help us maintain a healthy balance. (Designed by Gargi Singh) On the occasion of World Environment Day, here is a list of some lifestyle changes that will help us maintain a healthy balance. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

The coronavirus count may be going up, but beyond the numbers, the pandemic is responsible for much stress as well. We worry about the future, how the situation will revert to normalcy and when we can see a glimmer of hope. On the occasion of World Environment Day, here is a list of some lifestyle changes that will help us maintain a healthy balance.

Plant-based food products

Plant-based products have always been a significant element in the food and nutrition sector. With increasing awareness, working professionals are also opting for these products as it contains protein, multivitamins and ayurvedic herbs. Ashwagandha, which is classified as a medicinal herb, can help your body manage stress. Several studies have already shown that it can help in anxiety disorders by blocking the stress pathway in the brain and regulating chemical signalling in the nervous system.

One can also go for herbal teas and beverages which are caffeine-free. Green tea, lavender tea, chamomile tea, peppermint tea are a few options.

Slow fashion

Recycling and up-cycling is a great concept that promotes slow fashion and focuses on reducing the waste generated. Slow fashion works on the idea of investing in classic pieces, which may not be the latest fad, but will always remain fashionable, reducing the chance of discarding the item when trends change. However, just reducing consumption is not enough. It’s important to switch to raw materials which degrade naturally and are gentler on the environment.

Single-use plastic

Plastic waste adds to the pollution level. But as the material is cheap and affordable, it gets used more often than glass or steel. But one must keep in mind to not use single-use plastic. Re-cycled plastic or multi-usage plastic products can make a significant difference in the world.

Building a zero-waste kitchen

A zero-waste kitchen requires some effort but once it’s set up, you will feel less guilty about adding waste in the bin. One of the major steps can be to make compost at home for your plant. Compost is made of all kind of vegetable and fruit peels, stale food, egg wheels, etc. All you need to do is store it in an earthen pot under sunlight. You could also replace your plastic storage boxes with glass or steel boxes.

Thoughtful purchasing habits

One of the prime learnings of a minimalistic lifestyle is thinking through before buying anything. Be it clothes, grocery, makeup products or any kind of material possession.

Pass on to others

As humans, we tend to hoard things without a second thought. But if you have realised that an item is of no use to you anymore, then pass it on. Give the stuff a new home, where it will be utilised. Be it your clothes, books, utensils, furniture or anything else, just pass it on to someone who needs it more.

