World Environment Day 2022: History, importance and why it is celebrated

World Environment Day 2022: Led by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 every year to raise awareness about degrading environmental conditions and to encourage people globally to take positive environmental actions, to help create a better future.

The progress of mankind in the last century was accompanied by a massive increase in the exploitation of natural resources. From climate change and marine pollution to the depletion of flora and fauna, environmental issues have only increased with each passing decade.

History

United Nations Conference on the Human Environment aka the Stockholm conference held in 1972 became the first world conference with the environment as its major agenda and it declared the right to live in a healthy environment as a basic human right. Not only was the idea of a World Environment Day formalized there but also this conference saw the creation of the United Nations Environment Programme.

World Environment Day, over the years, became a global platform for people from all walks of life to participate in various campaigns to spread awareness about environmental protection. The celebration of world environment day every year is done according to a specific theme and slogan which addresses the major environmental concern of the time. It is hosted by a different country each year.

Let’s do our bit to make the world a cleaner and healthier place. (File) Let’s do our bit to make the world a cleaner and healthier place. (File)

For example, India hosted the 45th celebration of World Environment Day under the theme ‘Beat Plastic Pollution. World Environment Day celebration last year also kicked off the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration (2021-2030) which is a global mission to revive billions of hectares, from forests to farmlands, from the top of mountains to the depth of the seas.

Importance

2022 is a historic milestone as it marks 50 years since the 1972 Stockholm Conference. With Sweden as the host country, the slogan for World Environment day 2022 is “Only One Earth”, which focuses on living sustainably in harmony with nature.

Today World Environment Day comes with the planet facing multiple crises from climate change to loss of biodiversity and an increase in carbon emissions.

This day is a reminder of people’s power at the grass-root and community level to bring about positive change by making better choices individually and keeping a check on the government’s and corporations’ policies which damage our biosphere. We have #OnlyOneEarth. Let’s take care of it.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!