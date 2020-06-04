World Environment Day 2020: Quotes, Images, Slogans, Messages: Celebrate the day with these thoughts

World Environment Day 2020 Quotes: Some of the inspiring words that celebrate the day. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh) World Environment Day 2020 Quotes: Some of the inspiring words that celebrate the day. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh)

World Environment Day 2020 Quotes, Images, Slogans, Messages: Annually observed on June 5, World Environment Day stresses on the importance of everyone’s active participation in environment conservation and sustainable living. This year, the theme is ‘Celebrating Biodiversity’.

“With one million species facing extinction, there has never been a more important time to focus on biodiversity.” The day will be hosted in Colombia in partnership with Germany.

As the world battles the COVID-19 pandemic among other environmental disasters including cyclones, earthquakes and floods, it is now more than ever that everyone needs to come together to support environmental initiatives even in the smallest ways possible. It could mean starting as small as saving water at home or disposing waste by sorting out wet and dry waste.

The United Nations’ message is to inspire people and at the same time, also educate them as to why it is important to conserve the environment. Ever since its inception in 1972, the campaign has laid great emphasis on the need for active conservation efforts. Since ecosystems are relying on all parts from the smallest bacteria to the largest vertebrate, it is important to conserve and celebrate biodiversity as everything is interconnected.

Here are some motivating messages, wishes and quotes that you can share with your friends.

*We don’t have to sacrifice a strong economy for a healthy environment. – Dennis Weaver

*We don't have to sacrifice a strong economy for a healthy environment. – Dennis Weaver

*Earth provides enough to satisfy every man’s needs, but not every man’s greed. – Mahatma Gandhi

*Earth provides enough to satisfy every man's needs, but not every man's greed. – Mahatma Gandhi

*It is horrifying that we have to fight our own government to save the environment. – Ansel Adams

*It is horrifying that we have to fight our own government to save the environment. – Ansel Adams

*Our planet’s alarm is going off, and it is time to wake up and take action! – Leonardo DiCaprio

*Our planet's alarm is going off, and it is time to wake up and take action! – Leonardo DiCaprio

*Let us give our coming generations a healthier and happier environment to have a beautiful life… Best wishes on World Environment Day.

*Let us give our coming generations a healthier and happier environment to have a beautiful life… Best wishes on World Environment Day.

*World Environment Day will keep reminding us of the wrong we did to our environment and the right we need to do to correct it all.

*World Environment Day will keep reminding us of the wrong we did to our environment and the right we need to do to correct it all.

*Earth is like our home and we must make efforts to keep it clean and green. On the occasion of World Environment Day, let us promise to make it a better place to live!

