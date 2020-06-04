World Environment Day 2020: Date, theme, history and significance

World Environment Day 2020: The theme is extremely relevant because human beings are part of the ecosystem and cannot continue to survive in isolation. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) World Environment Day 2020: The theme is extremely relevant because human beings are part of the ecosystem and cannot continue to survive in isolation. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

World Environment Day 2020 Theme, Slogans: With the world fighting a pandemic together and most countries in lockdown, the environment seems to have benefited slightly. Nature seems to have been busy reclaiming its spaces. Among other things, it is getting to breathe and clean itself a little, in the absence of the constant flurry of human activities. Why is that important? It is, because just like other things, the environment needs some downtime, too. And human beings anyway have a tendency to take everything for granted, including the resources they get from nature.

The air we breathe, the water we drink, the sun rays that reach us, and the food that we consume every day, are all gifts from the environment, and as such, it becomes important that they are respected, their values understood. World Environment Day is celebrated every year on June 5, to remind people to not take nature for granted, and to read the signs, understand them, and act accordingly. It is one of the biggest annual events in the world run by the United Nations to raise awareness among people. It is believed that the day was designed by the UN General Assembly in the year 1972, on the first day of the United Nations Conference on the Human Environment.

The World Environment Day 2020’s theme is ‘Celebrate Biodiversity‘, and it will be hosted in Colombia, in partnership with Germany. The theme is extremely relevant because human beings are part of the ecosystem and cannot continue to survive in isolation. Biodiversity is important for the survival of all living things big and small, on land, or in water. We need to understand that while there may be a food chain and ranking of species, every living thing is connected to another living thing, and together it forms a network of diverse life forms on the planet.

Last year’s theme was ‘Air Pollution‘. You can do your bit on June 5, by educating other people and also bringing some lifestyle changes yourself, so as to put less burden on the environment.

