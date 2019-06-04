Toggle Menu
World Environment Day 2019: Theme, Slogans, Quotes, Poster, Awareness Messages, Wallpapers and Pictures

World Environment Day 2019 Theme, Slogans, Quotes, Poster, Messages, Wallpapers: World Environment Day emphasises on sustainable living in this age of indiscriminate waste production.

World Environment Day 2019 Theme, Slogans: The United Nations aims to inspire people to start living an eco-friendly life with this day. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

World Environment Day 2019 Theme, Slogans, Quotes, Poster, Messages, Wallpapers: Celebrated on June 5 every year to stress on the importance of our active participation in environment conservation, World Environment Day emphasises on sustainable living in this age of indiscriminate waste production. This year, the theme is ‘Air Pollution’.

Though environment conservation is not just a one-day affair, the United Nations’ message is to inspire people and at the same time, also educate them as to why it is important to conserve the environment. In fact, ever since its inception in 1972, the campaign has laid great emphasis on the need for active conservation efforts.

The day is marked by planting trees, planning awareness programmes and conducting exhibitions. Some of the national and international activities also include street rallies, garbage recycling, area clean-up and parades to draw people’s attention towards environmental issues.

Here are some motivating messages, wishes and quotes that you can share with your friends.

World Environment Day 2019 Theme, Slogans: The theme for 2019 is ‘Air Pollution’. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

“Take a course in good water and air; and in the eternal youth of Nature you may renew your own. Go quietly, alone; no harm will befall you”. – John Muir

World Environment Day 2019 Theme, Slogans: Activities like street rallies, garbage recycling, surrounding area clean-up and parades are conducted to raise awareness. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

“What we are doing to the forests of the world is but a mirror reflection of what we are doing to ourselves and to one another” – Mahatma Gandhi

A Green Planet is a Clean Planet!

World Environment Day 2019 Theme, Slogans: There is a strong need to take environmental health seriously. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Be a part of the solution, not part of the pollution.

World Environment Day 2019 Theme, Slogans: Air Pollution is real. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

“If we do not permit the earth to produce beauty and joy, it will in the end not produce food, either”. – Joseph Wood Krutch

“Conservation is a state of harmony between men and land”. – Aldo Leopold

World Environment Day 2019 Theme, Slogans: Small steps can help save the environment. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

“People blame their environment. There is only one person to blame – and only one – themselves”. – Robert Collier

