World Environment Day 2019: Purify the air in your house with these indoor plants

Pollution, lack of space, burgeoning population, use of chemicals, and plastic penetration are all degrading the quality of life. To lead a healthy lifestyle, it is essential to have good quality air around yourself. But rather than investing in air purifiers that only add up to the electricity bills and global warming – plants can be your savior.

Some indoor and outdoor plants emanate positive energy, purify the air and also have medicinal value – making them one of the cheapest ways to make indoor air clean and healthy.

On World Environment Day, which is celebrated every year on June 5, Dr Manoj Kutteri, wellness director at Atmantan Wellness Centre suggests some plants with medicinal value that will help keep the air clean at your home. The theme for this year is ‘Beat Air Pollution’.

Tulsi (Holy Basil)

Tulsi is a medicinal plant that boosts immunity, improves digestion and also has a soothing impact on the mind. But did you know that it is an excellent air purifier too? Tulsi can absorb harmful gases like carbon dioxide, sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide, benzene, and formaldehyde. The sweet smell of tulsi also helps relax the mind. Besides, it is an excellent mosquito repellent too.

Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera is a succulent plant that helps purify the air of benzene and formaldehyde. A gift for the skin during summers, aloe vera also helps treat sunburns, pimple, and cuts. The subtle odor of the aloe leaves kill the virus and bacteria present in the air.

Ginger

Ginger is a herbaceous perennial that grows in the form of narrow leaf blades and emits a sweet aroma. The ginger plant absorbs harmful gases like carbon dioxide, benzene, xylene, removing unwanted chemicals from the air. The microorganisms in the plant kill the indoor virus and bacteria.

Turmeric

Turmeric is a medicinal plant, which is widely used in Ayurveda. The plant helps clean the air by absorbing harmful gases, bacteria, virus and other microorganisms by converting it into oxygen through photosynthesis. It is a must-have indoor plant due to its healing and air purifying properties.

Lavender

Recognised for its anti-depressant properties and exquisite coloured flowers, the lavender plant has medicinal properties and helps clean the air too. The plant takes away the toxicity in the air, making it breathable. The lavender plant, along with its flowers, helps relieve stress, acne, insomnia, and also lends a beautiful flavour to soups and salads.

So this World Environment Day, pledge to make your house a greener space!