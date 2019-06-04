World Environment Day 2019: Date, Theme, Slogans, History, and Significance

World Environment Day 2019 Theme, Slogans: There is a paramount need to protect the environment at the moment. This year, the theme is ‘Air Pollution’.

Last year India was the host country, this time China will do the honours. Hangzhou, situated in the province of Zhejiang, will host the main event. The irony, however, is not lost. Beijing in China is considered one of the most polluted cities in the world, although it showed some improvement this year.

“China will be a great global host of 2019’s World Environment Day celebrations. The country has demonstrated tremendous leadership in tackling air pollution domestically. It can now help spur the world to greater action. Air pollution is a global emergency affecting everyone. China will now be leading the push and stimulating global action to save millions of lives,” Joyce Msuya, UN Environment Acting Executive Director and Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations was quoted as saying in the press release issued by the UN.

Every year, approximately seven million people die prematurely due to air pollution. Around four million deaths occur in Asia-Pacific. The day, this year, will bring together communities, individuals, government agencies, industries to explore various sources of renewable energy and green technologies, which in turn will help in improving air quality in cities and regions across the world.