World Environment Day 2018 theme, slogan: Moving towards a plastic-free future

World Environment Day 2018: How plastic is choking life on earth. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) World Environment Day 2018: How plastic is choking life on earth. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

India will be hosting the World Environment Day this year, which is one of the most important days observed by the UN worldwide. A platform for encouraging awareness and propagating the need for protecting the environment, this day will be celebrated on June 5.

Ever since its conception in 1974, World Environment Day has had a special theme relating to the pressing environmental concern at the time. The theme for the year 2018 is “Beat Plastic Pollution”.

Plastic, which is rampantly polluting our water bodies, harming marine life and posing a threat to human health, has been one of the major concerns of environmental bodies this year. Though a large part of the population depends on plastic for their daily use, nearly one-third of it is not disposed off properly and ends up clogging drains and choking the environment. Plastic can persist in the environment for nearly a thousand years before it fully disintegrates and keeping this in mind, many organisations and governments are always on the lookout for alternatives to tackle this menace.

Through this day, UN is making an effort to urge governments, industries, communities and people to unite in the fight against plastic and explore alternatives that are sustainable.

With plastic making up ten per cent of the total waste generated, half of it used is disposable or single-use. This presents a major problem as it is non-renewable and its manufacture and destruction exposes individuals and environment to many toxins, including carcinogens.

World Environment Day is a call for awakening of individuals to take charge of protecting their environment and to realise the severity of plastic usage in daily life.

So, how are you helping the environment?

