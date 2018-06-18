World Environment Day 2018 highlights: Catch all the buzz around the world on this special day

Environment might be one of the the most important treasures we have, but human beings do end up treating it recklessly. In order to raise awareness about protecting it, every year June 5 is celebrated as World Environment Day as has been designated by the United Nations (UN). The day also enables one to be more responsible in the way they conduct themselves and treat the environment.
India is the global host this year and the theme is Beat Plastic Pollution. It started in 1974 and since then the day has provided a global platform for like-minded people to reach out to each other.
Ahead of the big day, we bring to you all that is buzzing around the globe.
Every year, due to plastic ingestion, thousands of cows die in Lucknow.
Hyderabad will go single-use plastic free by 2022.
Days before World Environment Day, Chile has approved of a nation-wide ban on using single-use plastic bags.
Plastic bags choke aquatic animals. A whale died in Thailand after eating 80 plastic bags.
On World Environment Day as we fight to reduce plastic waste, do not use things you cannot reuse.