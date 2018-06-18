World Environment Day 2018 highlights: Catch all the buzz around the world on this special day

Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
World Environment Day 2018: In order to raise awareness about protecting the environment, every year June 5 is celebrated as World Environment Day as has been designated by the United Nations (UN). Catch all the buzz around the globe here.

By: Lifestyle Desk | Updated: June 18, 2018 10:06:25 am
world environment day, world environment day 2018, theme of world environment day, world environment day live updates, world environment day live blog, world environment day 2018, indian express, indian express news World Environment Day, 2018: India is the global host this year and the theme is Beat Plastic Pollution. (Source : Cuba Gallery/ Flickr)

Environment might be one of the the most important treasures we have, but human beings do end up treating it recklessly. In order to raise awareness about protecting it, every year June 5 is celebrated as World Environment Day as has been designated by the United Nations (UN). The day also enables one to be more responsible in the way they conduct themselves and treat the environment.

India is the global host this year and the theme is Beat Plastic Pollution. It started in 1974 and since then the day has provided a global platform for like-minded people to reach out to each other.

Ahead of the big day, we bring to you all that is buzzing around the globe.

Live Blog

16:14 (IST) 05 Jun 2018
BCCI set to cut off single-use plastic across stadiums in India
16:09 (IST) 05 Jun 2018
Taj Mahal and 100 other monuments to be litter-free
16:06 (IST) 05 Jun 2018
Sachin Tendulkar's message will make you rethink #PlasticPollution
16:01 (IST) 05 Jun 2018
Whoa! Environment friendly 3AC coach in Punjab Mail now
15:59 (IST) 05 Jun 2018
Jackie Shroff urges fans to STOP using plastic
15:57 (IST) 05 Jun 2018
Every year, 1.7 million children die due to environmental degradation
15:55 (IST) 05 Jun 2018
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar sends his message to #BeatPlasticPollution
15:53 (IST) 05 Jun 2018
PHOTOS: Chipko Movement was started in India to protect trees
15:52 (IST) 05 Jun 2018
ALERT! Mount Kilimanjaro has lost over 85% of its glacial ice
15:49 (IST) 05 Jun 2018
Did you know? 1 million plastic bottles are purchased every minute
15:48 (IST) 05 Jun 2018
VIDEO: SHOCKING! Herd of wild elephants eat toxic plastic waste
15:46 (IST) 05 Jun 2018
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launches an e-car
12:33 (IST) 05 Jun 2018
Musician Ricky Kej joins the movement
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
12:30 (IST) 05 Jun 2018
A 50ft long & 30ft wide Sand Turtle
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
12:27 (IST) 05 Jun 2018
Start World Environment Day on a good note
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
12:26 (IST) 05 Jun 2018
Witty and brutal!
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
10:36 (IST) 05 Jun 2018
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets #WorldEnvironmentDay message
10:33 (IST) 05 Jun 2018
Dr Mahesh Sharma, the minister of state for environment, forest and climate change, kickstarts World Environment Day celebrations
19:07 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
Officials from CRPF and ITBP are running to beat plastic pollution
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
19:01 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
Massive efforts by UNDP in Sierra Leone
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
19:00 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
Belgian Ambassador to India Jan Luykx with his staff members
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
18:58 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
SBI joins the ‘Beat Plastic Pollution’ movement
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
18:54 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
A team of CISF personnel carried out cleanliness drive in Odisha
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
18:53 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
Join the movement in Bandra, Mumbai
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
18:52 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
Choose cloth bags over plastic
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
18:51 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
Will you plant a few saplings this environment day?
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
18:50 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
Making small changes can go a long way
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
18:49 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
Efforts are already underway to clean the Yamuna behind the Taj Mahal
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
18:45 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
Gujarat is going to launch ‘Plastic-waste free Gujarat’ drive on June 5
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
18:43 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
Alia Bhatt is one step closer towards purging plastic from her life
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
18:42 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
18:40 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
Aditi Rao Hydari joins the revolution
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
18:39 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
Arjun Kapoor takes a small step
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
18:35 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
The Taj Mahal is going to take action to beat plastic pollution
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
18:34 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
Dia Mirza switches to bio-degradable sanitary napkins
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
17:54 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
World Environment Day: Plastic harms more than one could grasp

Every year, due to plastic ingestion, thousands of cows die in Lucknow. 

17:52 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
World Environment Day, 2018: Hyderabad showing the way

Hyderabad will go single-use plastic free by 2022.

17:50 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
World Environment Day, 2018: Banning plastic is the way forward

Days before World Environment Day, Chile has approved of a nation-wide ban on using single-use plastic bags.

17:48 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
World Environment Day, 2018: The repurcussions of using plastic are far reaching

Plastic bags choke aquatic animals.  A whale died in Thailand after eating 80 plastic bags. 

17:45 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
World Environment Day,2018: Cannot reuse? Refuse

On World Environment Day as we fight to reduce plastic waste, do not use things you cannot reuse. 

