World Environment Day 2018 highlights: Catch all the buzz around the world on this special day

Environment might be one of the the most important treasures we have, but human beings do end up treating it recklessly. In order to raise awareness about protecting it, every year June 5 is celebrated as World Environment Day as has been designated by the United Nations (UN). The day also enables one to be more responsible in the way they conduct themselves and treat the environment.

India is the global host this year and the theme is Beat Plastic Pollution. It started in 1974 and since then the day has provided a global platform for like-minded people to reach out to each other.

