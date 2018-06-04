World Environment Day 2018 celebrations kick off in India

World Environment Day 2018: Every year, World Environment Day is organised around a certain theme which aims to draw attention to a particular pressing environmental concern. (Source: Getty Images) World Environment Day 2018: Every year, World Environment Day is organised around a certain theme which aims to draw attention to a particular pressing environmental concern. (Source: Getty Images)

World Environment Day 2018 celebrations in Mumbai have begun with thousands of participants coming together to clean the beach of the World’s Largest Beach Clean-Up. The initiative was taken by Afroz Shah, a lawyer and environmentalist from Mumbai. While there have been many beach-clean up drives all around the world, this particular project by far has been the biggest and most amazing. The project was started after Shah and his neighbour Harbansh Mathurr, who has since passed away, decided to do something about the waste that had collected over the city’s two and a half-kilometer-long Versova beach for years.

Additionally, specialised machinery was added to the drive and the Central Reserve Police Force called on around 3,25,000 officials to join clean-ups nationally. Moreover, divers also joined the movement. It also witnessed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and UN Environment come together and sign an agreement to ‘green’ the sport of cricket so as to inspire millions of people to move towards a cleaner environment.

Every year, World Environment Day is organised around a certain theme which aims to draw attention to a particular pressing environmental concern and this time it’s ‘Beat Plastic Pollution’ – to reduce as much plastic use as possible and create a worldwide movement to clean up the planet.

Every year, a different global host country is picked where the official celebrations take place and this time it’s India. The focus on the host country helps bring focus towards the environmental challenges it faces and aims to support the effort to address them.

