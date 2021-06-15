scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Latest news

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: Theme, history, and significance of the day amid pandemic

The theme for World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is 'Access to Justice'

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 15, 2021 12:30:10 pm
World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2021, what is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, why is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day celebrated, World Elder Abuse Awareness Day theme for 2021, World Elder Abuse Awareness Day in the Covid pandemic, indian express newsWhile people of all age groups contract the Covid infection, it is the elderly population which is more at risk of mortality. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Every year, June 15 is marked as World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. As is indicative from the name, it is a day that educates people about the abuses suffered by the elderly population around the world — it could be verbal, physical, or emotional.

This year, the day has been given fresh relevance in the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has affected millions of lives around the world.

History

The day is said to have come into existence in June 2006 when a request was made to declare June 15 as a special day for elders. But, it was only in 2011 when it was officially recognised by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The significance in the pandemic

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The UN secretary-general António Guterres has said: “The COVID-19 pandemic is causing untold fear and suffering for older people across the world. Beyond its immediate health impact, the pandemic is putting older people at greater risk of poverty, discrimination, and isolation. It is likely to have a particularly devastating impact on older people in developing countries.”

It is an understood fact that while people of all age groups contract the Covid infection, it is the elderly population that is more at risk of mortality. According to the UN, an estimated 66 per cent of people aged 70 and over have at least one underlying condition, placing them at increased risk of a severe impact from Covid-19.

Additionally, “older persons may also face age discrimination in decisions on medical care, triage, and life-saving therapies. Global inequalities mean that, already pre-Covid-19, as many as half of older persons in some developing countries did not have access to essential health services. The pandemic may also lead to a scaling back of critical services unrelated to Covid-19, further increasing risks to the lives of older persons,” the UN states.

Theme

The theme for World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is ‘Access to Justice’. In a video message to launch a policy brief on older persons, Guterres had said, “No person, young or old, is expendable. Older people have the same rights to life and health as everyone else. Difficult decisions around life-saving medical care must respect the human rights and dignity of all.”

Check out some of the most important tweets honouring the day:

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

new art exhibition, art practice, 100 years of art practice, Indian art, DAG centem series, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, virtual art exhibition,
In pics: A virtual glimpse of 100 years of art practice

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 15: Latest News

Advertisement