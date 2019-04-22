On World Earth Day, switch to eco-friendly skincare routine with these natural DIY masks

Just think about the mind-boggling amount of soapsuds, shampoos and other chemicals that end up in our water bodies every day. From plastic containers to microbeads and harmful chemicals stirred into our masks, scrubs and moisturisers, pollution is at its worst with the beauty industry releasing 120 billion units of packaging in the market each year, most of which is not recyclable. Do you really want your beauty care routine to cost the earth?

On World Earth Day, ditch the chemical-laden face cleansers and packs and go for these natural concoctions, as suggested by Dr Mitali Madhusmita, senior Ayurveda expert at Art of Living and Head Doctor at Sri Sri Tattva Panchakarma, for a sustainable earth and a glowing skin.

Deep cleansing pack

To cleanse your face and neck, make this amazing pack that is high on anti-ageing properties. Use a fresh one every alternate day.

Method: Take 4 teaspoons of besan, 1 teaspoon of lemon juice, 1 teaspoon of yoghurt and a pinch of turmeric in a bowl and mix it into a paste. Apply all over your face and neck. Once it dries, wash it off with warm water.

What it does:

* Removes tan

* Removes oiliness

* Keeps pimples and blackheads at bay

* Reduces acne scars

* Nourishes dry skin

2 in 1 exfoliation

This mask is both soothing and exfoliating and an elixir for your skin.

Method: Take half portion of a ripe banana and mash it completely. Stir in 2 tablespoons of oats and 1 teaspoon of honey. Massage this mixture into your skin. Leave on for about 20 minutes and wash off with warm water.

What it does:

* Heals blemishes

* Repairs damaged skin

* Gives relief to inflamed skin

* Has skin-boosting vitamins

* Adds an instant glow

Natural bleach pack

Chemical bleaching should be avoided as much as possible. If you want some bleaching to be done, then why not go for a greener, healthier one?

Method: Take equal amounts of yoghurt and tomato juice. Mix thoroughly, then apply all over your face, neck and other affected areas. Rinse off after 30 minutes with warm water. Try this every two days until you are happy with the results.

What it does:

* Works as an anti-blemish

* Helps de-tan

Extra tip:

Reduce acne marks by making a paste with a few tulsi leaves and orange peel powder. Apply it on the affected area and leave it on for 10 to 15 minutes. Wash it off with warm water.