World Dance Day: How Madhuri Dixit Nene inspires love for dancing

Madhuri Dixit Nene’s commitment to dance is phenomenal; here’s what we can learn from her. (Source: Madhuri Dixit/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Madhuri Dixit Nene’s commitment to dance is phenomenal; here’s what we can learn from her. (Source: Madhuri Dixit/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

World Dance Day gives us an opportunity to celebrate artistes who have contributed to their art form while also inspiring us with their passion, commitment and dedication. On the occasion, we take a closer look at actor and Kathak dancer Madhuri Dixit Nene, whose passion for dance is phenomenal and extremely inspiring.

While dance is considered just a hobby by many, there are numerous health benefits attached to it. As per a 2018 study by researchers from Queensland University of Technology (QUT) in Australia, it was found that taking dance classes can boost energy levels, flexibility and happiness in older adults and help them age better.

Here’s what we learn from the actor every time we see her perform on stage, in films, and even at home.

Practice, practice, practice

Perfection is achieved only through consistent efforts. We recently saw the 52-year-old share glimpses from her riyaaz sessions with her guru, albeit online.

It is said that daily practice helps one build confidence, endurance and brings quality to the performance. All you have to do is devote a few hours daily. Find a comfortable spot with ample space, plug in music that you like and warm-up the body before you are ready to groove. Try and record your practice and review it later to perfect the steps, if needed.

Feel the rhythm

Even a baby begins to dance when a fun number is played. People have varied notions about not being able to dance, but it is time we start dancing instead of putting inhibitions on ourselves. The actor shows us how one can do that by feeling the rhythm.

Smile and enjoy

Madhuri has always managed to wow us with her enduring smile that reflects even in her performances. So take your cue from the actor and smile, it will surely help you enjoy the dance and also help you connect with the audience.

Consistency and patience

Practice requires patience so that one does not feel bogged down. Missing the beat or steps can happen to anyone, so the idea is to be consistent and positive that you can pick up from where you left with ease.

Learn the art of balancing emotions

Dance reduces stress and helps one in releasing pent up emotions. It also improves mental health and memory.

