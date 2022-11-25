scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 25, 2022

World Cup 2022: Kolkata celebrates football marquee event with this unique sari

Engrossed in the football fever, a shop in south Kolkata has come up with a World Cup-themed sari which portrays motifs of football players on its body, and has generated a buzz across social media platforms.

World Cup, Football World Cup, World Cup 2022, Football World Cup 2022, FIFA World Cup, FIFA World Cup 2022, sari, Kolkata, Kolkata sari, Jamdani, Indian Express, Express NewsTo celebrate the ongoing FIFA World Cup, a shop in Kolkata has come up with a World Cup-themed sari which has gained attention of people across social media platforms. (Express Photo by Shashi Ghosh)

The bond between football and Bengal has been forged through blood and sweat over decades. Be it the historic victory of Mohun Bagan Athletic Club against East Yorkshire Regiment during the colonial rule, or the celebrated rivalry between Mohun Bagan Athletic Club and East Bengal club, Bengal drips of football the way ‘roshogolla’ drips of sugar syrup. So, it is only fitting to see Kolkata rising to the occasion of the ongoing FIFA World Cup with a unique sari that serves as a perfect conduit of cultures.

In celebration of the marquee quadrilateral sporting event hosted by Qatar this year, a shop in Kolkata has come up with a World Cup-themed sari that has generated a buzz on social media.

World Cup, Football World Cup, World Cup 2022, Football World Cup 2022, FIFA World Cup, FIFA World Cup 2022, sari, Kolkata, Kolkata sari, Jamdani, Indian Express, Express News The unique sari is made of Jamdani (fine muslin texture) and carries motifs of football players all over the body. (Express Photo by Shashi Ghosh)

Balaram Saha and Sons, a shop in south Kolkata’s Gariahat, is playing host to this sari made of jamdani (fine muslin textile). Motifs of football players from Brazil and Argentina, two of the participating nations in the World Cup, run all over the body of the sari.

“We have made only a couple of such saris up until now,” said Raja Saha of Balaram Saha and Sons, adding that they are making a couple more of them based on ‘special orders’. “The Consulate General of Brazil in Kolkata has already taken one of these saris,” Saha said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Gehlot raises the heat in RajasthanPremium
Delhi Confidential: Gehlot raises the heat in Rajasthan
‘I am not looking for a subject or object, they are looking for me’: Pare...Premium
‘I am not looking for a subject or object, they are looking for me’: Pare...
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaignPremium
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaign
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...Premium
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...

Asked about the choice of material, Saha said that jamdani is his favourite textile. “It is my first love, and continues to be my favourite even after thirty years,” he said.

  •
    • Next Story

    In Delhi’s Chandni Chowk, a perpetual worry: Of fires and firefighting

    Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
    Read Now
    Latest Comment
    Post Comment
    Read Comments
    Advertisement

    ie-banner

    ie-banner

    More Lifestyle
    Advertisement

    Photos

    jehangir
    Exhibition pays ode to wildlife with realistic and abstract works
    Must Read
    Advertisement
    Buzzing Now
    Nov 25: Latest News
    Advertisement
    close