World Cup 2022: Kolkata celebrates football marquee event with this unique sari

The bond between football and Bengal has been forged through blood and sweat over decades. Be it the historic victory of Mohun Bagan Athletic Club against East Yorkshire Regiment during the colonial rule, or the celebrated rivalry between Mohun Bagan Athletic Club and East Bengal club, Bengal drips of football the way ‘roshogolla’ drips of sugar syrup. So, it is only fitting to see Kolkata rising to the occasion of the ongoing FIFA World Cup with a unique sari that serves as a perfect conduit of cultures.

In celebration of the marquee quadrilateral sporting event hosted by Qatar this year, a shop in Kolkata has come up with a World Cup-themed sari that has generated a buzz on social media.

The unique sari is made of Jamdani (fine muslin texture) and carries motifs of football players all over the body. (Express Photo by Shashi Ghosh)

Balaram Saha and Sons, a shop in south Kolkata’s Gariahat, is playing host to this sari made of jamdani (fine muslin textile). Motifs of football players from Brazil and Argentina, two of the participating nations in the World Cup, run all over the body of the sari.

“We have made only a couple of such saris up until now,” said Raja Saha of Balaram Saha and Sons, adding that they are making a couple more of them based on ‘special orders’. “The Consulate General of Brazil in Kolkata has already taken one of these saris,” Saha said.

Asked about the choice of material, Saha said that jamdani is his favourite textile. “It is my first love, and continues to be my favourite even after thirty years,” he said.