International Coffee Day: Make this easy, organic hair pack with your favourite brew

Drinking a cup of coffee can rejuvenate you and help you kickstart your day. But did you know that coffee can also be used for your hair? This International Coffee Day, observed on October 1 every year, we have a special hair mask that will not only help increase the blood circulation in the scalp but also do away with dull hair issues.

Dermatologist Dr Niketa Sonavane recently suggested this easy hair mask using coffee grounds.

Take a look.

“The safest way to use coffee to stimulate hair growth and improve hair health is to apply it topically and massage into your hair and scalp,” she said.

Ingredients

60g – Coffee grounds

240ml – Water

Method

*Mix the coffee grounds and water in a glass container and leave it in the refrigerator for 24 hours.

*Strain the mixture through a double layer of cheesecloth or muslin.

*Fill this coffee mixture in a spray bottle. You can store it in the fridge for up to two weeks.

*Apply this cold brew coffee daily to the scalp and massage for a few minutes.

*Put on a shower cap and allow it to sit on your hair and scalp for about 20 minutes.

*Wash and condition your hair as usual.

*You can also leave the DIY caffeine tonic overnight on your scalp for best results, she said.

