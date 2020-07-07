World Chocolate Day: 3 easy face masks you can make at home to celebrate your skin

Dark chocolate can improve the circulation of blood and give it a never-seen-before glow. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Dark chocolate can improve the circulation of blood and give it a never-seen-before glow. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Today is World Chocolate Day, and as such, it needs to be celebrated. But who said the celebrations can only happen when chocolate is consumed? There are many interesting uses and purposes that the mighty chocolate serves, and one of it is skincare.

So, on World Chocolate Day, as everyone sits down to prepare decadent desserts, you can pamper yourself with these easy chocolate face masks; after all, your skin deserves to be a part of the revelry, too. Keep in mind that the chocolate you use is dark only. Find out how you can make these masks.

Dark chocolate and yogurt

Both these ingredients are easily available, and are known to be great for the health of the skin. Yogurt can clean your face, open the pores and tighten its texture, while dark chocolate can improve the circulation of blood and give it a never-seen-before glow. In order to make this pack, you will need to melt a few dark chocolate cubes and keep it in a bowl. To this, add two tablespoons of fresh yogurt, preferably homemade. Mix the two together so that it becomes an even paste, and then apply it on the face and the neck region after you have washed yourself. Let it dry for 15-20 minutes, following which you can clean it off with regular water. Massage as you take the mask off. The difference will be noticeable.

Dark chocolate and honey

This another skincare favourite that many people love making and applying. While the benefits of dark chocolate are known, the honey in the face mask ensures that dry skin is moisturised and sensitive skin is relieved. To make this, you will need a little bit of melted dark chocolate, one teaspoon of honey, and few drops of lemon juice. Mix them well together to make a paste, which you can then generously apply on the face and the neck. Let it dry for a few minutes, after which you can wash it off with water. Remember to massage well.

Dark chocolate and a fruit of your choice

If you have a banana at home, do not look for any other fruit. Otherwise you can use strawberries. Make a paste of the strawberry fruit, and melt some dark chocolate. Mix the two together to make a consistent paste. Apply it on the face and the neck, and after 20 minutes, wash it off with water and pat dry. Remember to massage well, and wear this pack at least twice every week.

Every skin type is different and while dark chocolate is harmless, you can start with a patch test first. If you do not have a bar at home, you can buy one from your local grocery shop, but remember it has to be dark chocolate only.

So, which one will you be trying today?

