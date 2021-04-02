World Autism Awareness Day 2021: Know the significance, theme and history

World Autism Awareness Day 2021: This year, the theme is 'Inclusion in the Workplace: Challenges and Opportunities in a Post-Pandemic World'. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

April 2 is recognised internationally and celebrated as World Autism Awareness Day every year. It is a day when member states of the United Nations are encouraged to raise awareness about people living with autistic spectrum disorders including autism and Asperger syndrome.

According to the United Nations, the “COVID-19 pandemic has exposed and heightened glaring inequalities around the world, especially when it comes to income and wealth distribution, access to health care, protection under the law, and political inclusion. Persons with autism have long faced many of these inequalities, which have only been further exacerbated by the pandemic”.

“It’s a problem made worse by long recognized discriminatory hiring practices and workplace environments that present major obstacles for persons with autism; all of which contribute to the unemployment or severe underemployment of a large majority of adults on the autism spectrum,” it states.

What is autism?

The UN states autism to be a “lifelong neurological condition that manifests during early childhood, irrespective of gender, race or socio-economic status. The term Autism Spectrum refers to a range of characteristics. Appropriate support, accommodation and acceptance of this neurological variation allow those on the Spectrum to enjoy equal opportunity, and full and effective participation in society.

“Autism is mainly characterized by its unique social interactions, non-standard ways of learning, keen interests in specific subjects, inclination to routines, challenges in typical communications and particular ways of processing sensory information.”

People with autism should never face discrimination when seeking medical care.#StandUp4HumanRights on #WorldAutismAwarenessDay & every day. https://t.co/9VIsDiDLjn pic.twitter.com/OQCk7jVKqu — United Nations (@UN) April 2, 2021

Theme for World Autism Awareness Day 2021

The UN has had a theme for the celebration of the World Autism Awareness Day every year since 2012. This year, the theme is ‘Inclusion in the Workplace: Challenges and Opportunities in a Post-Pandemic World’.

Did you know?

The UN General Assembly had declared April 2 as World Autism Awareness Day so as to “highlight the need to help improve the quality of life of those with autism so they can lead full and meaningful lives as an integral part of society”. The resolution was passed November 1, 2007, and was adopted December 18, 2007.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle