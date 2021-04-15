scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 15, 2021
World Art Day: Here’s why it is celebrated on April 15

World Art Day: The first World Art Day was reportedly supported by 150 artists

April 15, 2021 2:10:46 pm
world art day 2021World Art Day: It is celebrated on April 15 (Source: pixabay)

World Art Day, observed on April 15, was declared by the International Association of Art (IAA), a partner of Unesco, to promote awareness about fine arts worldwide.

The day was celebrated for the first time in 2012 after IAA put forward a proposal during its 17th General Assembly in Guadalajara, a metropolis in western Mexico, to declare April 15 as World Art Day. The date was chosen in honour of Leonardo da Vinci’s birthday. Da Vinci is a testament to the influence of fine arts on other fields and is regarded as a symbol of peace, freedom of expression and brotherhood.

The first World Art Day was reportedly supported by 150 artists from France, Sweden, Slovakia, South Africa and Venezuela, among others. On this day, special events like outdoor art exhibitions and cooking demonstrations were held.

“Each year, on 15 April, World Art Day celebrations help reinforce the links between artistic creations and society, encourage greater awareness of the diversity of artistic expressions and highlight the contribution of artists to sustainable development. It is also an occasion to shine a light on arts education in schools, as culture can pave the way for inclusive and equitable education,” Unesco mentions on its official website.

On this day, enthusiasts have geared up to celebrate the occasion by exhibiting and sharing art in a virtual way amid the pandemic.

On this occasion, here’s what netizens shared:

How are you celebrating World Art Day?

