Working professionals miss their morning coffee with colleagues, survey reveals

What is the one thing you have been missing the most during lockdown? For many people, the current situation is a far-cry from their actual life, and many are waiting for things to get back to normal. So while some are missing their families, others are missing their friends and their significant other. Now, a recent survey has revealed that some people are also missing their morning coffee — the one that they used to have with their work buddies.

According to the survey titled ‘Productively Brew-ding’ — aimed at understanding how the millennial and the Gen Z population is coping with the lockdown — coffee has emerged as a productivity enabler and a companion during these challenging times, making it the go-to beverage throughout the day.

Conducted by Lavazza, an Italian manufacturer of coffee products, the survey reveals that while nearly 45 per cent of respondents like their coffee cold, 40 per cent feel that non-stop rounds of coffee is what keeps them productive while working from home. And as many as 49 per cent of respondents said that they miss their morning coffee with colleagues, more than any other aspect of their morning routine. Close behind were some 47 per cent respondents, who said they love and miss the smell of coffee that they were used to in their office pantry. Among those missing meeting people outside their homes during the lockdown, 77 per cent said they miss a coffee date with their significant other, while 23 per cent people miss drinking coffee in family gatherings.

And while 25 per cent of the respondents prefer to have a cup of coffee in their cozy spot, 36 per cent prefer scrolling through Instagram while drinking the beverage. For those who associate coffee with productivity (nearly 40 per cent of the total respondents), 60 per cent of them rely on the drink to keep themselves happy.

“With the whole world currently under lockdown, we definitely miss socializing with our friends and colleagues over a cup of coffee and we’re sure this applies to each of us! The intention behind the Productively Brew-ding survey was to understand how the millennial and Gen Z population is dealing with the concept of social distancing, especially working from home. We were pleasantly surprised to find out that the younger sets of our population are depending on their daily dose of coffee to boost themselves up regularly,” Rachna Anbumani, Vice-President, Marketing, Lavazza India, said.

