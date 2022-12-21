Do you love getting work done in a coffee shop? This could be the reason

Have you ever wondered why some places make you work in a super-focused manner and others don’t? Why is a library-like environment perfect for reading, and a coffee shop is where you can get most of your work done while typing at supersonic speed and meeting deadlines?

Sanjay Singha, the founder and CEO of the app ‘GetOut’ — that redefines creativity and remote work in restaurant and cafe spaces — says the ‘work from cafe’ culture hiked up during the pandemic and now, working professionals who follow a hybrid work culture or are a part of the ‘gig economy’ are favouring working at a coffee house.

“This trend is now translating into a permanent way of life for many young professionals who need flexibility and a stimulating work environment,” Singha says, adding that he believes the ‘work from coffee shop’ culture positively impacts one’s productivity and creativity.

He states the following possible reasons; read on.

* Perfect decibels: Calling it a “soft symphony of subtle murmurs” with the brew of the coffee machine, faint laughs, a soothing tune playing in the background, Singha says coffee shop sounds ought to be considered disturbances, but, “science says moderate levels of sound at a café, also known as ambient sounds, induce focus and free flow of thinking” that is needed for productivity.

* Change of scenery: Continuously working from one location — whether home or office — can bring monotony. As such, visiting a coffee shop and picking a new spot every day can bring some amount of novelty and “offer the right stimulus to your senses”.

“Experiencing new sounds, a new location, and a new environment is necessary for the human brain. It impacts one’s state of mind, eventually leading to better work motivation and creativity,” Singha adds.

* Good distractions: He states that a typical workplace is highlighted by periodic interruptions by colleagues, making it hard to sustain focus. But, a coffee shop is “relatively casual and an ambient workplace”. “We find many individuals working in their own groove there. This gives us that push while offering ‘good distractions’ from like-minded individuals that can lead to networking.”

Singha says these factors help induce creativity, work motivation, productivity, and boost the mood. “It has also proven to reel many professionals out of their work slump, filling them with newfound energy. Frequent coffee-shop visitors find themselves fuelled with purpose the moment they enter with their laptop and a to-do list,” he concludes.

