Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Amid work stress, find out how you can get a peaceful sleep at night

Learn to relax by listening to soulful music. If music is not your thing, read a book, or get small things done around the house

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 19, 2022 9:00:41 pm
sleeping, sleeping at night, sleeping well at night, good night's sleep, how to ensure good quality sleep at night, healthy nighttime sleep routine, indian express newsClear your mind and process the strong emotions that are making you lose sleep. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

The importance of a good night’s sleep cannot be stressed enough. Experts say that adults must clock in at least 7-8 hours of sound, uninterrupted sleep. Lack of sleep can lead to a host of health problems, among which are hormonal imbalances, weight gain, and mental health issues.

Divij Bajaj, the CEO and founder at Power Gummies, says work-induced stress has been causing anxiety, insomnia, and disturbed sleep. He says it has peaked as a natural response of the body and mind to not stop thinking about work-related situations, “even at 3 am at night”.

ALSO READ |More sleep isn’t necessarily enough to bring improvements, says MIT study

“Believe it or not, striking a work-life balance is an impossible dream for today’s millennials. The pandemic has skyrocketed stress levels among people, and there really is no end to how stress continues to impact sleep quality,” Bajaj says.

He makes some suggestions on how you can manage your work stress and have a peaceful sleep at night; read on.

* Journal your thoughts

Clear your mind and process the strong emotions that are making you lose sleep. Break the stress-insomnia cycle by writing down your emotions to take them out of your system.

* Calm your mind with various activities

Learn to relax by listening to soulful music. If music is not your thing, reading a book, or getting small things done around the house can also help reduce stress. Try using lavender oil, clary sage oil, Roman chamomile oil, which reduce sleeplessness, stress and anxiety with their mild sedative effects.

* Breathing exercises

​​Slow breathing exercises help to lower the sympathetic activation and drive the body into the parasympathetic nervous system, which is a state of rest making you fall asleep faster. It helps to release tension, and reduces stress and anxiety. You can try 4-7-8 deep breathing, box breathing, progressive muscle relaxation, alternate nostril breathing exercise, etc.

sleeping, sleeping at night, sleeping well at night, good night's sleep, how to ensure good quality sleep at night, healthy nighttime sleep routine, indian express news Nowadays, it is the natural response of the body and mind to not stop thinking about work-related situations. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

* Bedtime essential tea

Unplug and unwind by sipping a cup of easily accessible herbal teas that are scientifically proven effective for deep-sleep experience. Drink chamomile tea, valerian root tea, lemon balm tea, lavender tea, passionflower tea, peppermint, green tea.

ALSO READ |Can practising meditation and yoga help sleep better?

* Melatonin supplements

As per studies, melatonin decreases sleeplessness, calms the body, increases sleep time and improves the overall sleep quality. Melatonin gummies can be considered.

* Prioritise self care

Build the resilience of your body and mind by eating the right food, sleeping and exercising. Binge less on sugar. Take control of how you want to establish your everyday work routine. Keep some time aside for exercise, breakfast and self-reflection. Set boundaries for work and do not reply to work emails after 9 pm as a practice; spend time with family and friends.

