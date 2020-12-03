The burnout is real: Netizens react to EU’s resolution on ‘right to disconnect’ from work from home

The parliamentarians state that disconnecting from work ought to be fundamental right. (Source: getty images)

At a time when work from home has blurred the lines between personal and professional hours, the European Union voted in favour of a “right to disconnect” from the internet and email.

The parliamentarians state that disconnecting from work ought to be a fundamental right, and suggest that the European Commission should lay down rules to allow people to take time out from the pressures of work from home. The growing expectation that the workers would be available at any time could disrupt work-life balance and physical and mental health, the non-binding resolution argues.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has fundamentally changed the way we work and we must update our rules to catch up with the new reality,” said Maltese Socialist lawmaker Alex Agius Saliba, who led work on the resolution.

Netizens seem to be relating to the perils of work from home and many of them took to social media to share how it has affected their well-being.

“The small period I worked from home I 100% did WAY more work because work was always around. There was no disconnect from home to work. And I know a lot of ppl in the same boat,” wrote a user.

“The biggest culprits could be the EU Institutions themselves on how staff are forced by default to work well into the night,” wrote another.

A social media user expressed, “I feel like I haven’t actually disconnected in about a year. The burnout is real. It’s also hard to disconnect when you don’t want to leave your house.”

Here’s how some other people reacted:

How about going back to the office? — 🌘The UpsideDown 🌚🌛(Tim Walz eats 💩) (@9CirclesofH3ll) December 2, 2020

Fantastic step from @EPSocialAffairs to protect #WorkLifeBalance by recognising disconnecting from work as a fundamental right. We hope to see the rest of the @Europarl_EN follow suit and push for an EU Directive on the right to disconnect #futureofwork @EU_Social @Youth_Forum https://t.co/fkco9nl0Xp — Nikita Sanaullah (@NikitaSanaullah) December 2, 2020

Thank You, Europe 🙏https://t.co/CLNBHEo6Nr — J M 🇮🇳 (@joethim) December 3, 2020

What is your opinion?

