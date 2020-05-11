Wondering how you can take care of cracked heels? Try these easy DIYs

Would you like to try these easy hacks for the feet? (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Would you like to try these easy hacks for the feet? (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Most people depend on their routine salon visits and pedicure sessions to take care of their cracked heels. It is a common thing and mostly happens to people whose feet are exposed to dry weather and dust. If not taken care of, it can lead to severe pain and other complications. Even if you are not able to visit the salon right now, you can still ensure the cracks heal, and never return. Here are some natural remedies and DIYs that you can do from the comfort of your house.

Pumice stone

The first thing that you can do is use a pumice stone to gently rub the dead skin off. If done regularly and over a period of time, it can work wonders. Make sure you have one at home and for better results, take a tablespoon of salt and mix a few drops of olive oil in it and use this as a natural scrub. In case you do not have the stone, you can also use a loofah. Once done, wash it off and apply a cream.

Oiling your feet

Make sure you oil your feet thoroughly every night. This is a simple process for which you will need some castor oil, olive oil and almond oil. Make sure you rub the cracks with these three oils every night. You can also apply some petroleum jelly on the cracks. Cover your feet with a pair of socks and leave overnight. The next morning you will feel the difference. Do this over a period of time.

Honey and banana pack

As appetising as it may seem, this natural moisturizer is for your feet. For this, you need to mash a banana and keep it in a bowl and add a teaspoon of honey to it. Mix the two so that the paste becomes consistent. Then apply it on your heels. Let it stay for 20-30 minutes before you wash it off with lukewarm water. Both these ingredients are great for the skin.

Dip your feet in milk and rose

The milk and rose remedy is great if you are looking to get softer heels. All you have to do is add some warm water to a small tub, and add almost half a cup of milk to it. Add some rose petals and some neem leaves, too. If you have some essential oils at home, you can add those too. Dip your feet in and let it soak the goodness for some time, for 20 minutes or so, before you pull out. Keep gently scrubbing your leg during this time.

