Want curls? Your socks can help

This crazy hack will give you mermaid curls in no time. (Photo: Getty Images) This crazy hack will give you mermaid curls in no time. (Photo: Getty Images)

Beauty parlours are shut and there is no way you can go to your hair expert to get a wash, trim and well, some curls. But what if we told you that you can get soft curls at home using something you probably had not even given a thought. So well, we are back with yet another bizarre hair hack, thanks to TikTok. And all you need is a pair of socks (yes, you read that right). So all set for salon-like curls? Check out the trick below:

Safe to say, your pair of socks are the best hair curlers as they will not damage your hair due to heat. All you have to do is divide your hair into sections, and seamlessly weave each section into a sock in crisscross motion. Now tie the ends with rubber bands.

Sleep with the socks on and you will wake up with curls!

Pro tip: This works best when you are just out of the shower and your hair is wet.

Are you going to try this hack?

