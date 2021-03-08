scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, March 08, 2021
Latest news
Live now

Women’s Day 2021 Live Updates: Celebrating the indomitable spirit of women

Happy Women's Day 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes Live Updates: The theme for this year's International Women's Day is #ChooseToChallenge. It indicates that a "challenged world is an alert world, and from challenge comes change"

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 8, 2021 10:34:05 am
women's day, women's day 2021, women's day celebration, women's day live, women's day celebration, women's day live updates, happy womens day, happy womens day 2021, happy women's day, happy women's day 2021, women's day images, women's day wishes images, happy women's day images, happy women's day quotes, happy women's day status, happy womens day quotes, happy womens day messages, happy womens day status, international women's day, international women's day quotesHappy Women's Day 2021 Live: To women, today and always! (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Happy Women’s Day 2021 Live Updates: Every year, International Women’s Day is observed on March 8 to celebrate women, their rights and their achievements. IWD began in the 1900s, and according to its website, “a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating women’s equality”.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to salute the spirit of women. “Saluting our indomitable #NariShakti on International Women’s Day! India takes pride in the many accomplishments of the women of our nation. It is our Government’s honour to be getting the opportunity to work towards furthering women empowerment across a wide range of sectors.,” he tweeted.

International Women’s Day has been celebrated for over a century now. But while many people think of it as a feminist cause, its roots lie in the labour movement. It was first organised in 1911 by the early 20th century Marxist from Germany Clara Zetkin who was born in 1857 in Germany’s Wiederau.

She trained as a teacher and was also associated with the Social Democratic Party (SPD) — one of the two major political parties in the country today. She was a part of both the labour movement and the women’s movement.

In the 1880s, when anti-socialist laws were enforced, Zetkin went into self-exile in Switzerland and France. During this time, she wrote and distributed proscribed literature, and met leading socialists of the time. She also played a significant role in the formation of the Socialist International.

ALSO READ |International Women’s Day 2021: Inspirational Women’s Day quotes

Upon her return to Germany, she became the editor of Die Gleichheit (‘Equality’) — SPD’s newspaper for women — from 1892 to 1917. As part of the Party, Zetkin was also closely associated with the far-left thinker and revolutionary Rosa Luxemburg. In 1910 — three years after she became a co-founder of the International Socialist Women’s Congress — Zetkin proposed at a conference that Women’s Day be celebrated in every country on February 28.

The conference comprised 100 women from 17 countries, with unions, socialist parties, working women’s clubs and female legislators unanimously approving the suggestion. Women’s Day was observed for the first time in 1911.

Two years later, in 1913, the date was changed to March 8, and it continues to be celebrated as such every year.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

Live Blog

Follow Happy Women's Day 2021 Live Updates:

10:34 (IST)08 Mar 2021
Malaika Arora wishes every woman in her signature style inspired by yoga

Take a look!

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

10:10 (IST)08 Mar 2021
Happy International Women’s Day 2021: Wishes Images, Whatsapp Messages, Status, Quotes and Greetings

International Women’s Day has been celebrated for years now, and while many people think of it as a feminist cause, its roots lie in the labour movement.  It is celebrated every year on March 8. On this joyous day, have you wished all the women in your life?

*You are fierce, bold, and daring! Also, the best when it comes to caring. Happy Women’s Day!

Celebrate the joy of being a woman and wish the women in your life with such heartwarming messages. Read more here.

10:08 (IST)08 Mar 2021
Meet the special newsmaker of the Day

Here's an initiative by Central Railways, India

09:38 (IST)08 Mar 2021
PM Modi wishes all women on the occasion of Women's Day 2021

PM Modi took to Twitter to wish all women

women's day, women's day 2021, happy womens day, happy womens day 2021, happy women's day, happy women's day 2021, women's day images, women's day wishes images, happy women's day images, happy women's day quotes, happy women's day status, happy womens day quotes, happy womens day messages, happy womens day status, international women's day, international women's day quotes, happy international women's day, happy international women's day quotes, happy international women's day status, happy women's day messages, happy women's day sms, happy women's day quotes Happy Women's Day 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Women's Day is here. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

International Women’s Day has been celebrated for years now, and while many people think of it as a feminist cause, its roots lie in the labour movement. The first-ever Women’s Day was organised in 1911 by the early 20th century Marxist from Germany Clara Zetkin, who was born in Germany’s Wiederau.

Every year, the day has a theme and the theme for 2021 is Let's all choose to challenge. "We can all choose to challenge and call out gender bias and inequality. We can all choose to seek out and celebrate women's achievements. Collectively, we can all help create an inclusive world. From challenge comes change, so let's all choose to challenge," states the website.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd