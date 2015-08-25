Women in male-dominated offices undergo high stress

Negative workplace social climates encountered by women in male-dominated occupations may be linked to later negative health outcomes for these women, researchers from Indiana University noticed.

Most women working in male-dominated occupations are prone to high levels of stress that can trigger poor health in them, a study has found. Chronic exposure to social stressors is known to cause vulnerability to disease and mortality through dysregulation of the human body’s stress response.

“We find that women are more likely to experience exposure to high levels of interpersonal, workplace stressors,” said Bianca Manago, doctoral student in Sociology. A previous research has established that they encounter social isolation, performance pressures, sexual harassment, obstacles to mobility, moments of both high visibility and invisibility, co-workers’ doubts about their competence, and low levels of workplace social support.

Manago and Cate Taylor, Assistant Professor of Sociology and Gender Studies, analysed the levels of stress hormone called Cortisol in women in occupations that consisted of 85 percent male employees or more.

Cortisol levels naturally fluctuate through the day, but people with high levels of interpersonal stress exposure have different patterns of fluctuation than people exposed to more average levels of stress. “We find that women in male-dominated occupations have less healthy, or ‘dysregulated’, patterns of Cortisol throughout the day,” Manago noted.

The findings are important because “dysregulated” Cortisol profiles are associated with negative health outcomes, the authors concluded.

The team was set to present research findings at the 110th annual meeting of the American Sociological Association in Chicago this week.

