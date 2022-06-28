Can cleansing beads in facewashes get stuck in skin pores? Dermatologist answers

A woman recently took to TikTok to urge people to stop using a particular face wash after her aesthetician found and removed the product’s beads from her pores during a facial.

In the video, Emma Kinsley recounted her experience and shared, “Guys, this is wild. So, I just went and got my facial — I’m feeling sleek. And, she asked me, mid-facial, ‘What kind of face wash are you using?’ And I was like, ‘Well, I ran out of my normal stuff, so I’ve been using…the grapefruit stuff.’ And she was like, ‘Are there orange or red beads in it?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, there is…'”

At this point, her aesthetician informed Emma that she had found the beads from the product in her pores.

“The beads have been stuck in my face. Stuck in my face. She pulled out multiple beads,” she added. “If you are using… stop… what, crazy, wild. I feel so much better.”

Speaking about the same, Dr Meghna Gupta, dermatologist and founder, Delhi Skin Centre said, “Certain ingredients like silicone, if not cleaned properly, could remain on the face and clog pores.”

She suggested that if you have a tendency to experience congested skin, “always opt for non-comedogenic skincare products”. “It’s very hard for the end consumer to keep a tab on all ingredients,” she added.

The expert asked everyone to avoid the following substances in their skincare products.

*Silicones

*Carcinogenic profile

*Comedogenic ingredients

