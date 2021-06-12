Woman breaks own Guinness World Record for longest eyelash

You Jianxia from China broke her own record for the longest eyelash measuring 20.5 cm.

You Jianxia has held the Guinness World Record title since June 28, 2016. At that time, her eyelash measured 12.4 cm, on the upper eyelid of her left eye. But she continued to grow her eyelashes. While all of her eyelashes are particularly long, this time, the longest among them all was once again on the upper eyelid of her left eye.

“I first realised that my eyelashes were growing in 2015. They continue to grow slowly, becoming longer and longer,” she was quoted as saying by guinnessworldrecords.com.

While she consulted medical professionals to know the reason behind her growing eyelashes, they were unable to find an explanation. “I also tried to find scientific reasons such as genes or something else. However, none of my family have long eyelashes like me, so it can’t be explained,” she added.

You Jianxia believes the eyelashes are a “gift given by the Buddha”. “I kept thinking about why I have such long eyelashes, then I remembered that I had spent over 480 days in the mountain, years ago. So, I told myself that my eyelashes must be a gift given by the Buddha.”

She also believes her eyelashes give her strength. “There might be some connections between my long eyelashes and a stronger body. I am in fair health now, but when I was born, I was relatively weak. Now I feel quite good and many people think I look younger.”

Thanks to the eyelashes, she does not need to wear eyeshadow or eyeliner, she further said. “My natural long eyelashes act as the long eyeliner.”

Talking about whether the eyelashes cause her discomfort, she said they bring “only joys, no trouble”. “I would like to say to other people who have unique beauties – let us rejoice together and encourage happiness,” she added.