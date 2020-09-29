Woke up looking tired? Here’s how you can reduce puffiness around eyes

Ultimately, the best thing you can do for your eyes is get a proper sleep at night. (Source: Pixabay)

Nobody likes to wake up looking beat, especially around the eyes. But our existing routine has made some of us indisciplined. We stay up late, work for longer hours, and put a lot of strain on our eyes. As such, for the large part of the week, we wake up and realise that our eyes look incredibly tired — almost sleep-deprived. And regardless of whether you are home, or stepping out for work, it can cause you some discomfort.

Below are some quick and easy ways with which you can get rid of the puffiness and fatigue around the eyes. Read on.

* Wash your eyes with water through the course of the day, especially if your job entails looking at the laptop screen. Doing this can relieve some stress around the eyes. This ensures that you sleep better at night, too, without any kind of burning sensation or itchiness.

ALSO READ | Yami Gautam shares how to make Kajal at home; check out these four easy steps

* You can also use some rose water to treat your eyes. Rose water is also believed to have some analgesic properties, meaning it can act as a pain reliever. So, on days your eyes feel sore and tired, just apply a few drops and decrease fatigue. It will give you immense relief. Just take a cotton ball and add a few drops. Close your eyes and place it on the eyelids for 15 minutes for the relaxing effect.

* Putting an eye mask on can also you provide you instant relief. Alternatively, you can even use a sheet mask to relieve the puffiness around the eyes. Store a pack in the fridge for better results.

ALSO READ | You can make a body lotion at home using rice; find out how

* You can also try using a balm for a quick and easy fix. Balms hydrate and soothe tired skin. Gently tap the skin around the eyes when applying, to boost the flow of blood.

Ultimately, the best thing you can do is get proper sleep at night. As irresistible as it may seem to sleep late and wake up late, it eventually spoils your health and affects you mentally, too.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd