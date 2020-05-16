Wish to go zero concealer? Make these skin care habits part of your routine

How are you taking care of your skin? (Source: File Photo) How are you taking care of your skin? (Source: File Photo)

Over the past several weeks, women have taken to social media to share stories of how they’re building a more positive relationship with their skin, blemishes and all. Some are finding the courage to go on video calls for work with zero concealers; others are realising that amid all the bigger problems in this world right now, acne is just, well, acne.

Women are becoming more conscious about their skin during covid-19 as they adopt home remedies instead of going to salons, which also increases chances of infection. One also realises the importance of good nutrition for healthy skin, particularly in times when the immune system may need to fight back.

“The pandemic has pushed the human species to look hard at all the gifts from nature. Be it a healthy body, skin or food. Women have realised that quick-fixes may not last long but daily rituals and healthy habits will surely give lasting results. Everyone must follow a daily routine of CTMP,” remarked Priya Bhandari, cosmetologist, Skeyndor India.

Here are some tips for skin care:

* Cleanse, tone, moisturise and protect for a healthy glowing look.

* While salon rituals may not be accessible very soon, home remedies and home care routines can help us.

* To cleanse your skin and tighten the pores, slather some plain yoghurt on your face and let it sit for about 20 minutes.

* For a revitalising homemade face mask, mix 1 teaspoon plain yoghurt with the juice from 1/4 slice of orange, some orange pulp and 1 teaspoon aloe. Leave the mixture on your face for at least five minutes before rinsing it off. You can also try simple DIY face masks that will help unclog your pores.

* The use of preventive measures, including emollients, barrier creams and moisturisers is essential in preventing skin complications aggravated during the pandemic.

