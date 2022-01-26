Five winter tips and tricks to take care of house plants

Many people are fond of plants and want to keep them as home decor pieces and watch them grow. But, many times, these plants don’t survive. In winters, one needs to take special care of house plants, since their growth rate slows dramatically and many go dormant, says Kapil V, the founder of Bonasila.

According to him, it is very important to necessitate a change in your care routine to keep them healthy. Indoor plants, unlike outdoor plants, need appropriate levels of warmth, light, water and air. “The care requirements for indoor plants vary slightly depending on the type, but if you follow these basic tips, your indoor plants will stay happy and healthy all winter long,” he says. Read on.

ALSO READ | From reducing stress to noise pollution: How indoor plants benefit you

1. Move them into the light

Moving house plants into a position where they can receive maximum sunlight is crucial as the days get shorter. Keep an eye out for chilly wind coming in through the windows. The sensitivity to light varies from plant-to-plant, and some indoor plants may be damaged by too much direct sunshine, so be sure to research the light requirements for the plant.

2. Reduce the amount of water

House plants’ growth rate slows down dramatically in winter; this is a sign that they need significantly less watering. Overwatering can cause rotting. Watering requirements vary from plant-to-plant, but once a fortnight or even less is said to be sufficient in winters.

3. Control room temperature

Most house plants cannot keep up with temperature changes, which can be a problem in the winter because they will be exposed to both warmth from heat sources such as fireplaces and radiators and also to cold winds coming in from doors and windows. The key to keeping them healthy is to maintain a consistent temperature.

4. Monitor room humidity

Many house plants like cool weather conditions. Our homes are often too dry and too hot for their needs and heating in the winter makes conditions even dryer. Keeping the environment humid will help keep your house plants happy.

ALSO READ | Do you wish to build a lush green indoor jungle? Here are some tips

5. Keep them clean

An accumulation of dust on the leaves can clog their pores and invite pests. It’s critical to clean them regularly, especially during winters. In addition, damaged or diseased leaves should be removed because they can carry illnesses or pests.

These plants should be cleaned with a brush. Later, spray water on them. Instead of spraying or washing hairy plants or cacti, use a brush. Pluck the stems at the base of the plant to remove damaged or yellowing leaves.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!