Winter special: Skincare mistakes to avoid this season

For skincare enthusiasts, winter means extra care and nourishment. The cold weather often leads to dry and dull-looking skin. To avoid it, there are a few measures you can take.

And, if you are looking to avoid a few common skincare mistakes, here’s everything you need to know.

Not wearing sunscreen

In winters, sun exposure is even more prevalent because we are constantly seeking warmth and comfort. As such, wearing broad spectrum sun protection becomes very important. Being exposed to the sun for extended periods of time can lead to sunburn, dark spots, dullness, wrinkles, fine lines and even cancer. Wear sunscreen regardless of whether you are indoors or outdoors.

Wrong moisturiser

If you have a dry skin, you’ll need layers of moisturiser in winters. Especially deep, nourishing formulas which can penetrate the layers of the skin and provide extra hydration. It might not be enough to only use one layer and hence, follow it up with a facial oil.

Over cleansing

During winters, it’s easy to over-cleanse and cause dryness. Facewashes, which make the skin feel a little tight, may be avoided during winters because they dehydrate the skin. Switch to a gentle, pH balancing cleanser during the colder months to keep your skin smooth and supple.

Using hot water

Using hot water to wash your face or body could lead to dry and patchy skin. It’s because hot water washes off the natural oils of the body leaving it dry and dehydrated. It’s always a good idea to use lukewarm water to wash your face and then pat-dry. The skin on the face is sensitive and should be treated a little more gently.

Not using hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid

The key to smooth and bouncy skin is hyaluronic acid, perhaps the most popular addition to skincare in 2021. This magical ingredient is an amazing hydrator. It keeps the skin barrier soft and supple and makes it look youthful. Any product with hyaluronic acid must be used on a moist face and then slowly blended in. Top it off with a moisturiser and a sunscreen.

