Friday, December 04, 2020
Simple winter skincare tips from a dermatologist

"As the weather becomes cooler and we find ourselves in the middle of the winter months, it’s common to notice a change in our skin," said Dr Geetika Mittal

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | December 4, 2020 8:00:22 pm
winter skincare, skincare benefits, glowing skin, skincare hacks, indianexpress.com,These simple tips can help you maintain your skin in winters. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Every season brings along its share of skin troubles, and it is no different with the chilly season. So if you have been experiencing skincare troubles owing to the nip in the air, here is a list of some simple do’s and don’ts that you can follow as part of your skincare regimen.

Check out the simple recommendations by dermatologist Geetika Mittal and say goodbye to all your skincare woes.

Do’s and don’ts for winter skincare

It is very important to tweak your skincare regime according to your skin’s needs and the weather conditions. Since it is winters, Dr Mittal suggests using thick moisturisers and nourishing creams because “winter leads to a drop in hydration and radiance in our skin”.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

But, she points out, that one needs to read the ingredients list thoroughly and steer clear of products which have SLS/parabens and alcohol because it tends to make the skin dry. “Stock up on hydrating ingredients such as hyaluronic acid which helps to lock in moisture,” says Dr Mittal.

The dermatologist also suggests opting for exfoliation on a regular basis. However, stay away from abrasives such as walnut or apricot scrubs as they tend to cause micro-tears. Instead, opt for papaya scrub or even chemical exfoliation. Don’t forget to apply sunscreen. She says, “While you may see more cloudy days and fewer UVB rays (the kind responsible for redness and sunburn) there are still UVA rays.”

After every shower, make it a point to moisturise yourself thoroughly. We often go for a detailed skincare regime for our face but forget our necks and hands. All our body parts tend to get dry n winters, thus, requiring equal amount of attention. She wrote in the post: “These are areas that can suffer hugely during winter. Your neck is also part of your face. Apply moisturizer and cleanse it properly. Keep a hand cream with you at all times.”

Lastly, use hydrating mist for a quick pick-me-up. There is nothing like a moringa or a rosewater spray which not only acts as a toner but also maintains the protective barrier of the skin. Never over-cleanse; Dr Mittal says, “although it sounds contradictory, washing your face too often can further dehydrate your skin. Don’t cleanse more than twice a day.”

