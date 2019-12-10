Simple tips to keep winter skincare woes at bay

It is extremely important to take care of your skin during the winter season. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) It is extremely important to take care of your skin during the winter season. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

The harsh winter conditions can take a toll on one’s skin if proper care is not taken, leading to chapped lips and cracked heels. However, incorporating a few simple steps to your routine can make your skin winter-ready.

Mohit Mathur, Founder, Chauth & Nagsan Wellness, suggests a few ways to keep your skin healthy this winter:

Hydrate yourself

We tend to feel less thirsty during winter, leading to a decrease in our water intake. This, in turn, leads to dehydration and drying of the skin. It is, therefore, very important to keep yourself hydrated in the season. It is advised to consume at least 8-9 glasses of water throughout the day. Water also helps maintain the skin’s pH level.

Use a moisturiser

People with combination skin type face a real challenge when it comes to controlling excessive oils in summer to facing dry and rough skin in winters; they just can’t follow a common skincare routine through the year. Hence, one should avoid using an oil control face wash and switch to aloe vera or hyaluronic acid-based face wash to hydrate the skin. If possible, use a good hydrating toner after every wash to open up the pores and apply a good moisturiser for the pores to easily absorb the moisture effectively. This routine would keep the face hydrated and properly nourished.

Body care

Avoid using soaps as they tend to extract body oils leaving skin dry and rough. Hence, it is advised that we switch to moisturising body washes. Don’t forget to use a lotion or body butter after that to nourish and moisturise the body further.

Before you opt for a skincare regimen, it is essential to understand your skin type. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Before you opt for a skincare regimen, it is essential to understand your skin type. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Skin care at night

Night care is as important as day care whenever it comes to skin care in winters. Earlier, people used to apply glycerin on their face before going to bed. A much better and natural alternative is available these days in the form of Aloe Vera Gel. It works overnight to make skin hydrated, nourished and quite supple.

Do not take a hot water bath

We know it can be extremely hard to resist, but a hot water bath does take away moisture from the skin, leaving it dry and rough. Try to make sure that the water is just warm enough for a shower.

Use dead sea salts for balancing the pH level

Our skin’s optimum pH should be 5.5. If the pH is less than 5.5, the skin is dry, dehydrated and rough and if the same is more than 5.5, the skin is oily. We should always try to maintain the optimum pH level. Just as water is a good buffer in maintaining this, dead sea salts too help in maintaining the pH level to the neutral value.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App