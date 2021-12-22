From ghee on feet to til tel on knees, here’s what Mira Kapoor’s self-care routine looks like

Winters bring respite from the heat, but the chilly season is also known to bring along a host of skin concerns, like dry and chapped skin, itchiness, flakey scalp, dry hands and feet.

As such, winter is the perfect time to amp up your self-care game and ensure your skin is deeply nourished and hydrated at all times.

ALSO READ | Here’s how antioxidants help repair and protect the skin

So, take inspiration from Mira Kapoor, who shared her night-time self-care routine on Instagram stories, take a look here:

Mira shared her regime on Instagram. (Source: Mira Kapoor/Instagram) Mira shared her regime on Instagram. (Source: Mira Kapoor/Instagram)

Here are the list of things that she mentioned, and their benefits:

Face pack

A moisturising face pack is a blessing in winters. Not only are they nourishing, but also make the skin feel refreshed. Applying a face pack, especially homemade, ensures that your skin is not dry and makes for the perfect base for serums, oils and moisturisers, by allowing for deeper penetration into the skin. But always opt for packs that suit your skin type.

Body scrub

A body scrub is an excellent idea for winter baths as it encourages blood circulation and new skin cell generation. The addition of a body scrub to your night time shower routine is a game changer as it will have a calm and relaxing effect on your body.

Dry head massage

According to Ayurveda, dry head massages are an excellent way to ensure blood circulation and avoid pitta dosha. But be careful so as to not damage your hair follicles while massaging your head. Lightly run your fingertips throughout the surface of your head, or use a soft brush to get the same results.

Glazed donut skincare

A popular beauty trend, the ‘glazed donut skincare’ is an ode to maximalist skincare. In this regime, one needs to apply toner, emulsions, serums, moisturisers, face oil etc, which make the skin glow like a glazed donut. This method of applying products is fairly effective during winters as it provides maximum skin protection.

Lip balm

Fairly ignored part of a skincare routine, applying a layer of lip balm is of immense importance as the lips are exposed to toxins in the air, pollution and sun damage. Choose a lip balm that not only moisturises but also protects against harmful elements. An SPF mark on the lip balm is an added bonus!

Ghee and sesame oil

The use of ghee or clarified butter and sesame oil or til tel is encouraged in Ayurveda, as they have moisturising properties and keep dryness and various illnesses at bay. Mira used ghee to moisturise her feet, and sesame oil on her knees and elbows to keep them supple and smooth.

Hand cream

Winters require you to pay extra attention to your hands as the skin on them experiences dryness differently than the rest of the body. Make it a point to moisturise your hands with cell building ingredients such as ceramide. You can also use cuticle oil on your nails to keep them healthy and shiny.

ALSO READ | Seven benefits of using sunscreen in winters

New pajamas/fresh clothes

Clean clothes before bed will make you sleep better and comfortably. You will wake up in the morning feeling refreshed and ready to take on the day!

What do you think of Mira’s night-time skincare routine? Let us know!

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!