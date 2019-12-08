Winter skincare for men: Follow these five easy grooming tips

Whenever you’ll be spending 30 minutes or longer outdoors, be sure to apply sunscreen. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Whenever you’ll be spending 30 minutes or longer outdoors, be sure to apply sunscreen. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Winter is one of the seasons where people think layers of warm clothing is enough to protect them from the cold weather. However, when the temperature drops, your skin and body needs as much special care and attention. Men, sometimes, forget that even their skin requires additional care. Stressing on the need for grooming, Suraj Chaudhari from Zlade, shares some easy tips for men to keep themselves groomed when temperatures fall.

Take care of your skin

Wherever you choose to trim, be sure to take good care of your skin. Always use the best natural shaving cream before shaving. And following up with an alcohol-free aftershave to prevent irritation — especially when you’re trimming near sensitive areas — is a must.

Shower

Long, hot showers feel good during the winter. But for a good skin, you’ll need to drop the water temperature a bit. That’s because the near-scalding hot water is not good for the skin. So avoid long, steamy showers. It feels relaxing, but it’s actually stressing out your skin. Steaming hot water strips your skin of its natural oils. So, adopt two smart habits: switch to a shorter, lukewarm shower and use a natural body wash for men.

Beard

For the ones with a thick beard, shampoo and condition your beard as much as you shampoo your scalp. Styles of beard are plenty but you need to keep trimming and grooming your beard often to frame your face right. Choose the right styling products for your beard.

Hydrate

Hydration means more than just using face moisturiser for men twice daily, which you should be using all year-long. That will lock in moisture and prevent dry skin so commonly associated with winter weather. The best way to stay hydrated is to drink plenty of water.

Sunscreen

Even during the coldest winter days, the UV rays from the sun can do plenty of damage to your skin. You know the importance of using sunscreen daily during the summer. Similarly, nothing changes during the winter — you need its protection just as much. Remember: Whenever you’ll be spending 30 minutes or longer outdoors, be sure to apply sunscreen. But for even better results and to save yourself from forgetting this essential skincare habit, it is better to just get into the routine of applying it daily — no matter what your plans are.

