Winter skincare: Here’s how you can prepare a body butter at home

In winters, the skin reacts differently for different people. While for most, the drop in humidity makes the skin turn dry, the level of dryness differs. Some skincare routines involve a copious amount of moisturizing, while some others need something stronger to protect the skin in the cold, harsh weather.

If you are one of those whose skin turns extremely dry, flaky, itchy and red in winters, a body butter is something you would need to incorporate into your everyday skincare routine. When compared with a moisturizer or any other body lotion, it is thicker in consistency. Also a DIY butter means you can pack it with as many natural ingredients as you like. These include the goodness of coconut, shea butter, almonds, aloe vera, any essential oil of your choice, etc. Additionally, unlike market products, these can be used on any skin type, and you are not required to do a patch test first.

It is also believed that by lathering a body butter on your skin, you lock the moisture in, thereby making the skin look hydrated at all times. It is for this reason that the skin appears soft and supple for those who use body butter on the regular.

When must you apply?

While there is no fixed time in the day when you can do the application, it is recommended that you massage your skin immediately after having taken a bath, and at night before sleeping.

Here is a DIY body butter recipe:

Things you need

– Shea butter — One cup

– Coconut oil — Two tablespoons

– Almond oil — Two tablespoons

– Lavender essential oil — A few drops (you can use any other essential oil of your choice)

Method

* First melt the shea butter in a pan on low heat.

* Next, add the coconut and almond oils to the heated butter. Stir and mix them.

* Take them off the stove and allow them to cool.

* Next, you must add the lavender or any essential oil and whip it to maintain the consistency.

* Once done, store it in a fresh and clean container, preferably a jar, and place it in the fridge. Use whenever you can.

Would you like to try it today?

