Winter skincare: Here are some ways to achieve healthy and supple skin this dry season

Winters mark the onset of the holiday season, with delicious food and festive cheer. However, amidst the fun and frolic, it is easy to lose track of your skincare routine. While the cold weather implies that your skin is in need of some added nourishment, protecting the skin barrier is one of the most helpful things you can do.

We have compiled a list of pointers you can follow to achieve healthy, supple and glowing skin this winter. Take a look below:

Wear SPF, even while indoors

Wearing skin care products, that also offer sun protection, is a game-changer for any skincare routine. With long hours of work-from-home, you might veer towards a bright, sunny spot to keep you warm but excessive sun exposure, even indoors, can lead to sunburn, dark spots and fine lines. It may sap hydration from your skin, making it look dull and lifeless. Opt for a sunscreen that is easy to incorporate into your everyday skincare routine. Wearing an SPF indoors, will protect your skin from sun rays entering through windows and doors, and add a layer of protection to your skin.

Drink an ample amount of water

Dehydration causes your skin to look tired and dull, stealing its natural glow. While it is important to take care of how your skin looks from the outside, drinking 6-8 glasses of water, depending on your body weight, is recommended.

Use skincare products with Hyaluronic acid

The holy grail of winter moisturization, hyaluronic acid was one of the breakthrough ingredients of 2021. With skin minimalism being one of the buzzwords for this year, hyaluronic acid is a key player to help amp up your skin’s moisture levels. It helps the skin retain moisture, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, offers barrier protection and help you achieve healthy, bouncy skin that people will be envious of!

Use a gentle cleanser

Often, we overlook the use of a gentle cleanser as we are familiar with the soapy feel of a regular face wash. However, during the colder months, it is imperative to take extra care of your skin and replace your usual cleanser with a gentler one. It is advisable to look for a cleanser appropriate to your skin type, that won’t strip your skin of its moisture during winters. A cleanser that will balance your skin’s pH levels, hydrate and cleanse, will boost your skin barrier by manifold times.

