Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Include these foods in your daily diet to get healthy, glowing skin

Ensure you incorporate these healthy foods in your diet to glow from "inside out"

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | November 17, 2020 10:50:29 am
Ensure your diet helps you tide over skincare troubles. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

We all want our skin to glow and remain blemish-free throughout the year. However, it requires time and effort for the same as each season brings along its share of skin woes. But, worry not as you can make some simple lifestyle changes that can help you tide over weather changes and get soft and supple skin even in winters. So are you all set to try these simple remedies from dermatologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta?

In an Instagram post, she said that her mantra for healthy skin has always been “to glow from inside out”. “What we eat has a direct effect on our skin, and eating a healthy diet full of good fats, antioxidants, vitamin C, collagen, and amino acids can mean the difference between a fresh, glowing complexion and a tired, puffy, wrinkled one,” she said.

Here are some foods she suggested that have a valuable impact on our skin.

Avocado

High levels of healthy oils and vitamin E, both of which are found in avocados, provide building blocks for healthy skin cell function.

Almonds

Almonds are natural emollients that hydrate the skin and prevent dryness. They are also rich in vitamin E, which helps protect the skin from harmful UV rays.

Green tea

Are you having green tea? (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Green tea is full of antioxidants, which eliminate free radicals and prevent flaky skin. The antioxidants also help reduce fine lines and wrinkles.

Carrots

Carrots are loaded with vitamin C, which helps your body produce collagen, a protein that’s vital to maintain the skin’s elasticity.

Spinach

Spinach is a must-have if you want glowing skin. It contains vitamins A and C, and antioxidants that fend off all sorts of skin infections. Spinach is rich in iron and can help you fight anaemia and adds colour to pale skin.

Pumpkin seeds

They are definitely worth snacking on. Just an ounce of these seeds contain 18 per cent of your recommended daily intake of heart-healthy magnesium.

