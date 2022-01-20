Get winter ready with these simple hair and skincare tips

It is a known fact that winter grooming looks slightly different than what you would ordinarily do in summers. Some people find it confusing and end up making mistakes. If you are one of them, worry not, for Soumali Adhikary, a beauty and lifestyle content creator, shares some simple rules for hair and skincare in the colder months. Read on.

Hair care

* Warm or cold water to wash hair: While a hot water bath is everyone’s favourite, washing the hair with it can cause frizziness, dryness and dandruff. Always wash with lukewarm or if possible, only cold water.

ALSO READ | Acne breakouts in 30s and 40s: These could be the triggers

* Conditioning: Winters make your hair extra dry. This, accompanied by styling products and sprays, can make them super dry. An oil based moisturiser for extra nourishment is a must.

* Oiling: An oil massage before washing is extremely important. It should be included in your winter/wedding season hair routine.

Remove the dead cells from your skin by proper exfoliation. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) Remove the dead cells from your skin by proper exfoliation. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

* Hair masks: Winters come with a lot of dandruff and scalp irritation. You can try lemon-based hair masks to avoid dandruff.

Skincare

* Warm or cold water: Just like your hair, do not use hot water to wash your face as it will make it drier. Using lukewarm water is the best option.

* Coconut oil: Not only is coconut oil a great moisturiser, it’s an antioxidant that helps protect skin from environmental stressors.

* Vitamin C serum: A good vitamin C serum should always be part of your skincare routine, regardless of the time of year.

* Aloe vera gel or glycerin: Aloe vera gel or glycerin can be a blessing. They not only help moisten your skin, but also make it softer and spotless.

* Exfoliating: Remove the dead cells from your skin by proper exfoliation. It is an easy process and will give you the results instantly.

* Lip balm: Winters make your lips chapped and dry. Always keep a lip balm in your bag for a softer lip.

Hand and feet

“Dead skin on hands and feet is common in winters. Always carry a good hand cream with you and regularly apply foot cream before going to bed to keep the moisture intact,” Adhikary says.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!