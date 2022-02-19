Winter rash: Why you get it, and how to treat it effectively

Dry air during winters is known to steal moisture from the skin, making it feel parched and itchy. At times, the inflammation can get so intense that people can develop severe cases of winter rash.

Why does skin get dehydrated in winter?

“Our skin comprises the outermost layer called the epidermis and its thin surface called the stratum corneum or the skin barrier. Dead skin cells and fatty lipids make up the skin barrier, which protects the body from toxins and infection-causing bacteria. When this layer gets damaged, it may result in skin appearing dry and inflamed,” explained Dr Jaishree Sharad, celebrity cosmetic dermatologist.

“Since moisture is crucial for the skin barrier’s health and there is less humidity in winter and fewer lipids in the skin barrier as well, it appears dehydrated. The dryness can range from common flaking and rough patches to a raw, stinging sensation. But there’s nothing that the right treatment cannot rectify,” she added.

How to care for inflamed winter skin?

Natural oils and water may seem the best way to keep skin moist but not everything is as it seems. So, here are some don’ts when it comes to winter skin rashes.

*Limit exposure to water, especially long, hot showers: While this seems counterintuitive, remember inordinate exposure to water can steal natural skin oils, especially if it’s in the form of a hot shower.

*Limit exposure to chemicals: When your skin is injured, exposure to chemicals is just as bad for it as a hot shower. If you have to constantly wash your hands or skin for any reason, ensure that you use the mildest and most natural soaps and moisturisers possible with no additives and aromas.

Best treatment for winter dryness

Simply put, dry skin needs moisture replenishment. So keep a simple skincare regimen, avoid courses like exfoliation and peeling, and apply a thick, aroma-free moisturiser that’s best suited to your epidermis. Some of the best choices in moisturisers are ones containing an ultra-hydrating humectant.

*Use humectants: Humectants such as hyaluronic acid, ceramides or glycerine in a moisturiser will aid in sealing in the moisture, right inside the skin. While you can apply most moisturisers if you want to work from the inside out, consider a different route. Use a product like Profhilo, which when injected into your skin will form a protective barrier resulting in better moisture retention. Thus you’ll have fresh looking, soft skin.

*Stay hydrated: To boost skin hydration, drink adequate amounts of water every day. It helps.

*Wear protective gear: If your hands suffer from dry skin due to excessive washing, consider wearing gloves when washing dishes or going out especially in winter. In this manner, you will be protecting your skin.

*Applying moisturiser to your skin is the best way to take care of your dry skin this winter, but the real answer lies in the choice of moisturiser and the other factors you subject it to. Choose right, protect your skin.

