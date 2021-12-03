Tamannaah Bhatia’s peachy makeup look is perfect for your weekend party

‘Tis the season to celebrate! The month of December and festivities go hand in hand, also making it the perfect time to experiment with your fashion and make-up game.

And if you have a busy (party) schedule this December, you are at the right place! That is because Tamannaah Bhatia just served us with the perfect peachy makeup-up look to get started with.

Sharing her latest look, the actor took to Instagram and said: “There’s no such thing as too much colour”.

Tamannaah looked lovely in an colour blocked off-shoulder gown in shades of dark pink and violet that featured a thigh-high slit from designer Saisha Shinde. But it was her on-point makeup that just stole the show.

She wore a rosy blush on her cheeks, a flush of gloss on her lips and a stunning mauve-bronze eyeshadow. The look can be achieved by generously prepping your skin before make-up: face wash and essence/toner, ample amounts of moisturiser with SPF, and a serum to lock in that hydration. This will ensure that your skin is not dry before coming in contact with make-up and thus, leaving you with a bright and healthy glow.

Tamannaah opted for a neat hairdo as she tied her hair in a bun, a gorgeous gold choker and a stunning emerald ring to complete the look.

Styled with a pair of colour-blocked heels, the entire look was just picture perfect.

What did you think about her make-up? Let us know!

