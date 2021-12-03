Tamannaah Bhatia’s peachy makeup look is perfect for your weekend party

December 3, 2021 8:50:26 pm
‘Tis the season to celebrate! The month of December and festivities go hand in hand, also making it the perfect time to experiment with your fashion and make-up game.
And if you have a busy (party) schedule this December, you are at the right place! That is because Tamannaah Bhatia just served us with the perfect peachy makeup-up look to get started with.
Sharing her latest look, the actor took to Instagram and said: “There’s no such thing as too much colour”.
Tamannaah looked lovely in an colour blocked off-shoulder gown in shades of dark pink and violet that featured a thigh-high slit from designer Saisha Shinde. But it was her on-point makeup that just stole the show.
She wore a rosy blush on her cheeks, a flush of gloss on her lips and a stunning mauve-bronze eyeshadow. The look can be achieved by generously prepping your skin before make-up: face wash and essence/toner, ample amounts of moisturiser with SPF, and a serum to lock in that hydration. This will ensure that your skin is not dry before coming in contact with make-up and thus, leaving you with a bright and healthy glow.
Tamannaah opted for a neat hairdo as she tied her hair in a bun, a gorgeous gold choker and a stunning emerald ring to complete the look.
Styled with a pair of colour-blocked heels, the entire look was just picture perfect.
What did you think about her make-up? Let us know!
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
