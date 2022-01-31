scorecardresearch
Monday, January 31, 2022
Winter lip care: How to take care of cracks to rock the lipstick of your choice

Exfoliate your lips first before applying any lipstick.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
January 31, 2022 8:00:29 pm
winter lip care, chapped lips, lips cracking, how to take care of cracked lips in winters, wearing lipstick over chapped lips, indian express newsMatte and long-lasting lipsticks can be drying, so avoid them if your lips are damaged. (Photo: Pixabay)

Winter is synonymous with dry skin. The skin on the lips is thinner and more sensitive, and as such, it cracks and bleeds, especially if you live in a cold, dry place where the humidity level is really low. It can get aggravated if you do not apply any kind of balm or ointment on the lips.

If you have chapped lips, can you rock your favourite lipstick? Pooja Nagdev, an aromatherapist, cosmetologist and the founder of Inatur explains that applying matte lipstick on the lips can cause them to crack. “The cracking of the lips can become painful. It takes a long time for the lips to recuperate and return to normal in this case, but if you apply lipstick again after the lips have healed, the problem reappears,” she says.

Lips getting chapped after applying lipstick is common in this weather, and the expert shares some tips for it. Read on.

Check lipstick quality

What is the lipstick’s quality like, and what has been blended in it? It is critical to understand this. Every lipstick contains wax, oil, and pigments. These elements, however, differ depending on whether you want a matte or glossy lipstick. Matte lipstick has more wax, colour, and less oil, which makes it last longer. Because there is less oil on the lips, they become dry.

Exfoliate

Matte lipstick creeps through the rough parts on the lips, causing the skin to deteriorate. Exfoliate your lips first before applying any lipstick. Do it every other day with a lip scrub. The skin of the lips will remain healthy and will not crack.

Use tinted lip balm instead of lipstick

Matte and long-lasting lipsticks can be drying, so avoid them if your lips are damaged. In contrast, a tinted lip balm not only provides colour, but also keeps the lips nourished. It also helps to make your lipstick look better. Applying a little layer of tinted lip balm before lipstick hydrates your lips and makes them look smooth and supple.

